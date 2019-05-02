{{featured_button_text}}
FAIRBANK — Fairbank citywide garage sales are set for Saturday.

Sales start at 8 a.m. Maps will be available at local businesses.

Annual tea set at Baptist church

WATERLOO — Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church, 432 Newell St., will have its annual tea at noon Saturday.

Theme is “Love One Another,” and speaker will be minister Jo Ann Biggles of Christian Fellowship.

Cost to attend is a donation of $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger.

For more information or tickets, call Hattie Graves, 504-8040, or Purline Robinson, 235-7294.

AMVETS to host bar bingo Friday

EVANSDALE — The Evansdale AMVETS will have bar bingo at 5 p.m. Friday.

On Saturday, a steak supper will start at 5 p.m., with karaoke at 7 p.m. with Pam from Front Street Entertainment.

Embroiderers meet Monday

WATERLOO — Prairie Rose Chapter of the Embroiderer’s Guild of America will have a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Allen College, Winter Hall — note change of location and time.

There will be a potluck to celebrate a successful year; bring a dish to share and table service.

The theme for this year, “Button, Button, Who’s got the button?” will culminate with a speaker from the Waterloo Button Club.

Check the EGA website for more information or call Dee, 240-6259.

