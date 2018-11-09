CEDAR FALLS — First Presbyterian Church, 902 Main St., will host its Second Sunday Concert at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Will Lubaroff will present a concert of folk music and songs to commemorate Veterans Day. Refreshments will be served afterward.
Donations will be taken for the musician.
Jubilee UMC hosts dinner
WATERLOO — Jubilee UMC Resource Center, at East Fourth and Newell streets, will host a LeChristopher’s Southern cuisine dinner on Sunday, beginning at noon. The dishes are prepared by food specialists at Jubilee. The menu will feature fried chicken, turkey, sweet potatoes, macaroni and cheese, salmon patties, collard greens, okra, pies and cakes. Salads and beverages are served with the meal. Cost is $12 for adults, $6 for children. For additional information or take-out dinners, call 234-5307.
Dance theater plans parties
WATERLOO — The Nzuri Dance Theater will host a recruitment party for new members on Saturday and Nov. 17.
The event, which will be at Jubilee United Church, 1621 E. Fourth St., will begin at 1:30 p.m.
Parents must accompany children younger than 12.
For more information, call Terry Pearson Stevens at 291-6724.
Coin Club hosts monthly auction
WATERLOO — The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Coin Club will host the monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St., Schoitz Room III. After the business meeting, there will be a monthly auction.
Visitors are welcome and may bid on the auction lots. For more information and an auction list, go to www.w-cfcoinclub.com.
St. Paul’s PTO hosts Mini Mall
WAVERLY — St. Paul’s PTO will host a Mini Mall from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the parish hall at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 301 First St. N.W.
There will be vendors for holiday shopping, and proceeds will support the school.
World’s Window to offer samples
CEDAR FALLS — World’s Window will host a Sample Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 214 Main St. People can try a sample of the smokey tomato and/or dill dip from the Women’s Bean Project.
Holiday service set at Payne
WATERLOO — The Susie Brooks Women’s Missionary Society of Payne Memorial will host its annual Thanksgiving service at 4 p.m. Sunday at 1044 Mobile St.
The youth of Antioch Baptist, Cathedral of Faith, Community Southern Baptist, Mount Carmel Baptist and the Little Lambs of Faith of Payne will sing, dance and present poetry.
This service is open to the public. The Rev. Thomas Flint is the pastor.
Audobon Society meets Tuesday
CEDAR FALLS — The November meeting of the Prairie Rapids Audubon Society will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday at First Presbyterian Church, Ninth and Main streets.
The program will be presented by Brian Button, the editor-in-chief of Iowa Outdoors, the journal of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
Cooking class slated Thursday
CEDAR FALLS — There will be a “Sub it in and Sub it out” Blue Zones cooking class from 5:45 to 8 p.m. Thursday at UnityPoint Health teaching kitchen, 5100 Prairie Parkway, offered by Luann Alemao of Luann Alemao and Associates.
The evening includes wine tasting provided by Happys Wine and Spirits, and dietician Caroline Wolff of UnityPoint will speak. Kelly Moore of CV Pepper People of Evansdale will have peppers, squash and garlic to purchase.
Register by Wednesday. Go to www.laanda.com or call 266-8021 for more information.
Grief, holidays topic of event
WAVERLY — Waverly Health Center will host “Grief and the Holidays” from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Tendrils Rooftop Garden on the WHC campus.
Stacia Danielson, ARNP, WHC behavioral health, will provide tips on navigating the holiday season, while keeping the memory of loved ones alive.
The event is free and open to the public.
Registration is requested at 483-1360.
Author to speak in New Hampton
NEW HAMPTON — Linda Betsinger McCann will speak at the New Hampton Public Library at noon Tuesday about her book, “Prohibition in Eastern Iowa.”
There is no admission charge and everyone is welcome.
McCann enjoys researching little-known episodes in Iowa history.
Vision support group to meet
WATERLOO — The Macular Degeneration/Low Vision Support Group will meet from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday in the board room of the Kimball Ridge Center, Kimball and Ridgeway avenues.
Everyone is welcome. The group meets every other month on the second Monday.
Call Barb Lamfers at 230-4499 with questions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.