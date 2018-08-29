Subscribe for 33¢ / day
WAVERLY — The VFW M.O.C. Pup Tent 69 will host an all-you-care-to-eat fish fry on Thursday at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. NW.

Serving is from 5:30 to 7 p.m., and the cost is $8. The meal is open to the public.

Parkinson’s group to meet

WAVERLY — Waverly Health Center will host the monthly Parkinson’s disease support group from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 8 in Tendrils Rooftop Garden.

Dr. Michael Cassaday will present “Insights from a GI Doctor,” with insights regarding the medical care of PD patients by sharing his personal PD diagnosis and experience. He is a retired gastroenterologist and Army colonel.

This event is free and open to all. Park in the Red Lot and enter through the Tendrils Rooftop Garden event entrance.

