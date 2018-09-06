ST. ANSGAR — The St. Ansgar American Legion will host its 15th annual Veteran Appreciation Day on Saturday.
Doors will open at 8:30 a.m.
Ken Borchardt, an Iraq veteran, will be the master of ceremonies. Char’s Polka Band will perform polkas, waltzes and patriotic music, with requests welcome. Lunch will be served by Paradise Pizza.
Introductions and “Share a Story” begin at 10 a.m. The social event is for veterans, spouses and military history enthusiasts from southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. It is sponsored by Vietnam Vet SSG(R) Phil Fleischer Box 253, St. Ansgar, 50472. Call (641) 736-2346 for more information.
The event is alcohol- and smoke-free. Rolls and coffee will be served in the morning. Veterans, spouses and the public are welcome.
USA Dance set at WCA Saturday
WATERLOO — The Cedar Valley Chapter of USA Dance will host a dance on Saturday at the Waterloo Center for the Arts.
There will be a beginner lesson on East Coast swing from 7:15 to 8 p.m. and an intermediate lesson from 8 to 8:30 p.m. A general dance will follow until 10:30 pm.
Everyone is welcome. For more information, call 266-1428 or go to http://www.usadancecedarvalley.com.
Country music jam scheduled
CEDAR FALLS — The Country Good Timers will host a country music jam session from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the Cedar Falls Community Center in the 500 block of Main Street.
Everyone is welcome.
Luther stage series to begin
DECORAH — PUSH Physical Theatre will kick off the Luther College 2018-19 Center Stage Series at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
This event is open to the public. Tickets are $27 for adults, $25 for seniors 65+, and $15 for youth ages 4-18. Tickets may be purchased at www.tickets.luther.edu, or via the ticket office at (563) 387-1357 or tickets@luther.edu.
Established by Darrin and Heather Stevenson in 2000, PUSH combines storytelling and athleticism.
Church to hold fall festival
WATERLOO — Queen of Peace Catholic Parish will have the annual Fall Festival from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at 320 Mulberry St.
The event will be held outside the church and inside Scallon Hall. Featured is the roast pork dinner with (or without) sauerkraut. Dinner tickets are $9 for adults, $8 for senior citizens, $6 for children 5-12 and free for children younger than 5.
Authentic Mexican beef tacos and tamales will be sold off the grill outside.
Activities include a silent auction, plant sale, bake shop, music, quilt raffle, 3/$5 raffle, inflatables, children’s train ride, games and more. Raffle tickets will be sold for $10 with a chance to win 24 cash prizes for a total of $2,500.
