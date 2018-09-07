WATERLOO — The Fraternal Order of Eagles, 202 E. First St., will have a member picnic from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
There will be games and drink specials, and hamburgers and hotdogs available. Everyone is asked to bring a dish to share and stay for the Iowa-Iowa State game. There will be prizes at half time.
Free airplane rides Saturday
WATERLOO — Young people ages 8-17 will have a chance to take a free airplane ride Saturday when EAA Chapter 227 hosts a Young Eagles Flight Rally from 8 a.m. to noon.
Those attending are asked to come to the Waterloo Regional Airport, Livingston Aviation, 2814 Betsworth Drive. A parent or legal guardian must be present.
Kids also receive a certificate of flight and a log book.
Pilots volunteer their time and aircraft so flights can be provided free of charge. For more information, go to www.eaa227.com, www.youngeagles.org, or call 240-8128.
Coin Club hosts monthly meeting
WATERLOO — The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Coin Club will host its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St., on the Schoitz Room II.
There will be a video, “Standing Liberty Quarters,” with an auction to follow. Visitors are welcome and may bid on the auction lots if they wish. Register at the front table.
For more information and an auction list, go to www.w-cfcoinclub.com.
Audubon Society meets
CEDAR FALLS — The first meeting this fall of the Prairie Rapids Audubon Society will start at 7 p.m. Tuesday at First Presbyterian Church, Ninth and Main streets.
The program will be “Reflections on a DNR Teacher Externship at Sweet Marsh,” presented by Stacey Snyder, an award-winning teacher from Orange Elementary School in Waterloo.
The meeting is open to the public.
Blood drive set in Sumner
SUMNER — A Sumner community blood drive will take place from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Sumner American Legion Hall, 113 E. First St.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
Vietnam veteran vigil scheduled
WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Vietnam Veterans Memorial Vigil will be Sept. 14-16 at Waterloo Paramount Park.
A “Beginning of Candlelight Vigil” will be at 3 p.m. Sept. 14, and will continue through Sept. 15 and Sept. 16. The closing ceremony will be at noon Sept. 16.
The event is a time to remember, reflect, give tribute and pay homage to all of our county’s and nation’s veterans who gave their lives for America’s freedom.
Agency on Aging offering classes
GRUNDY CENTER — Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging is offering Stanford University’s six-week Better Choices Better Health Class in Grundy Center.
The program is offered to all people who live with arthritis, asthma, chronic fatigue syndrome, diabetes, heart problems, Parkinson’s, multiple sclerosis and other chronic health conditions, as well as their caregivers.
It will meet from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays from Tuesday through Oct. 16 at the Grundy Center Memorial Hospital, 201 East J Ave.
A $25 materials fee includes a textbook, relaxation tape and other program materials. Scholarships are available for persons 60 years of age and older who express financial need.
Register by calling Jill Stumberg at 243-0884.
Vision support group to meet
WATERLOO — The Macular Degeneration/Low Vision support group will meet from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday in the board room at the Kimball Ridge Center, Kimball and Ridgeway avenues.
Tiffany Reaves, lead occupational therapist from Covenant Medical Center, will speak, sharing the services and devices available for people with low vision.
All are welcome. Call Barb Lamfers at 230-4499 with questions.
Stamp Club to hold meeting
CEDAR FALLS — The next Cedar Valley Stamp Club meeting will be at 7 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Cedar Falls Community Center, 528 Main St., next to the Cedar Falls library.
There will be a club auction of collectible stamps. The meeting is open to visitors.
School retirees meet Sept. 18
WATERLOO — The next meeting of the Black Hawk Retired School Personnel will be Sept. 18 in the Friendship Village dining room, 600 Park Lane.
The program starts at 11 a.m. Frank Magsamen will speak about the Honor Flights out of the Waterloo Regional Airport.
People should arrive a little earlier to register and pay $8.50 for lunch.
Call 235-7054 for reservations before Monday.
All retired school personnel (administrators, teachers, associates, secretaries, custodians, bus drivers, etc.) are welcome to join the local and state associations.
