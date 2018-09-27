Subscribe for 33¢ / day
WATERLOO -- The Fraternal Order of Eagles will serve a spaghetti dinner from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday.

Cost is $8, and karaoke is planned from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Members need to sign children and grandchildren up at the club for the Halloween party by Monday.

REAC potluck will start at 11:30 a.m. Monday.

AMVETS to host
dinner Friday

EVANSDALE -- The Evansdale AMVETS, Auxiliary and Sons will have a membership dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.

Everyone who has paid membership dues can enjoy the menu of spaghetti, garlic bread, salad and brownies.

