WATERLOO -- The Fraternal Order of Eagles will serve a spaghetti dinner from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday.
Cost is $8, and karaoke is planned from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Members need to sign children and grandchildren up at the club for the Halloween party by Monday.
REAC potluck will start at 11:30 a.m. Monday.
AMVETS to host
dinner Friday
EVANSDALE -- The Evansdale AMVETS, Auxiliary and Sons will have a membership dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.
Everyone who has paid membership dues can enjoy the menu of spaghetti, garlic bread, salad and brownies.
