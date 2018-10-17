WATERLOO -- Fraternal Order of Eagles events for the upcoming week:
Auxiliary meeting at 7 p.m. today, with the men serving beefburger baskets at 5:30 p.m.
On Friday, there will a boneless pork chop sandwich basket served with music provided by Box Canyon
Hawks vs Terrapins game at 11 a.m. Saturday; bring a snack to share.
On Sunday, District meeting at Tama, with lunch at 11 a.m. and the meeting at 1 p.m. Aerie meeting with initiation 7 p.m.
Legion serving
meal today
WATERLOO — American Legion Post 138 at 728 Commercial St. has several events planned.
A grill-out will begin at noon today, serving hot dogs, hamburgers and brats. Kitchen is open noon to 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
A pepper tournament will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday. Bring snacks to share for Iowa football game.
AMVETS plan
casino night
CEDAR FALLS -- Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49 will host Casino Night at 6 to 10 p.m. Friday at the UAW Local 838, 2615 Washington St., Waterloo.
The event, open to the public ages 21 and over, will include table games, roulette, 50/50 raffles, silent auctions, cash bar and prizes. Food will be available from Hy-Vee for a freewill donation. D'z Guyz will provide music.
Admission is $10. Proceeds go to Cedar Valley Honor Flight.
Talk set
at library
WATERLOO -- "We Need to Talk: How Black Women and White Women Receive and Perceive Each Other" is the topic of a discussion at the Waterloo Public Library on Saturday.
Discussion leaders Carletta Knox-Seymour, a black woman from Cedar Rapids and Dev Kiedaisch, a white woman from Keokuk, will address the relationship between white and black women.
The 10:30 a.m. to noon program, sponsored by American Association of Cedar Falls-Waterloo, is free and open to the public. For more information, call 266-9901.
