WATERLOO -- Fraternal Order of Eagles events for the upcoming week:

Auxiliary meeting at 7 p.m. today, with the men serving beefburger baskets at 5:30 p.m.

On Friday, there will a boneless pork chop sandwich basket served with music provided by Box Canyon

Hawks vs Terrapins game at  11 a.m. Saturday; bring a snack to share.

On Sunday, District meeting at Tama, with lunch at 11 a.m. and the meeting at 1 p.m. Aerie meeting with initiation 7 p.m.

Legion serving

meal today

WATERLOO — American Legion Post 138 at 728 Commercial St. has several events planned.

A grill-out will begin at noon today, serving hot dogs, hamburgers and brats. Kitchen is open noon to 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

A pepper tournament will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday. Bring snacks to share for Iowa football game.

AMVETS plan

casino night

CEDAR FALLS -- Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49 will host Casino Night at 6 to 10 p.m. Friday at the UAW Local 838, 2615 Washington St., Waterloo.

The event, open to the public ages 21 and over, will include table games, roulette, 50/50 raffles, silent auctions, cash bar and prizes. Food will be available from Hy-Vee for a freewill donation. D'z Guyz will provide music.

Admission is $10. Proceeds go to Cedar Valley Honor Flight.

Talk set

at library

WATERLOO -- "We Need to Talk: How Black Women and White Women Receive and Perceive Each Other" is the topic of a discussion at the Waterloo Public Library on Saturday. 

Discussion leaders Carletta Knox-Seymour, a black woman from Cedar Rapids and Dev Kiedaisch, a white woman from Keokuk, will address the relationship between white and black women.

The 10:30 a.m. to noon program, sponsored by American Association of Cedar Falls-Waterloo, is free and open to the public. For more information, call 266-9901.

