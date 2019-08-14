DECORAH — Matthew Langel, who works at the Decorah Fareway, has placed second in Iowa Best Bagger competition at the Iowa State Fair.
He received a $250 prize.
Langel came in second to Ethan Dunn, who works at the Price Chopper in Johnston. He’ll head to the national competition in San Diego in February.
Iowa currently holds more national grocery bagging titles than any other state.
New Life Church hosts fundraiser
CEDAR FALLS — There will be a fundraiser for New Life Fellowship Church from 5 to 8 p.m. today at the Pizza Ranch on University Avenue.
Members of the church will be clearing tables and greeting diners. Seven percent of the net proceeds from the event will go to the church.
New Life is at 204 McCoy Road in Elk Run Heights.
West High will hold can drive
WATERLOO — The West High School vocal music department will have its monthly redeemable can drive from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Baltimore Street entrance of the West parking lot.
Students will be outside to remove five-cent refundable glass, plastic, and aluminum beverage containers from vehicles. Funds raised each month support the West vocal music department.
Fish fry set at Waverly vet post
WAVERLY — The Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. N.W., will host a fish fry from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, open to the public. Cost is $10. The menu includes cod, baked beans, homemade coleslaw and potato salad. Carry-out meals are welcome.
Blood drive set in Cedar Falls
CEDAR FALLS — AMVETS Post 49 will host a Red Cross blood drive from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday.
Donors will receive a $5 Amazon gift card as a thank you. For an appointment, go to rcblood.org or call (800) 733-2767.
Sons of Norway plans meeting
CEDAR FALLS — The Sons of Norway will meet at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 27 at the Cedar Falls Island Park Beach House.
Bring one or two dishes to share and table service.
Lodge member Rod Hamer will share his experiences volunteering with the American Red Cross.
Quota Club sets Aug. 27 meeting
WATERLOO – Quota’s regular monthly meeting will be Aug. 27 at the Majestic Moon (previously the Knights of Columbus Hall), downstairs, 1955 Locke Ave.
A social begins at 5:30 p.m., with dinner at 6 p.m. The program will be the election of officers/board members for the 2019-20 fiscal year.
The menu includes roast beef, steamed broccoli, mashed potatoes and gravy, garden salad and beverage. Cost is $14. Call Pat at 233-4635 by Aug. 22 for reservations or more information.
Hospice sets its butterfly release
WATERLOO — The Cedar Valley Hospice Release & Remember fundraiser will take place on Sept. 8 at the RiverLoop Amphitheatre.
The event begins at 1 p.m. with food, fun, and live music by Milk and Honey. A short program and the release of 1,000 monarch butterflies is at 2:30 p.m.
For each memorial donation of $25, a butterfly will be dedicated. Tribute names will be displayed at the event if the donation is received by Aug. 26. At the event, wheelchair ushers will be on hand at the handicap accessible entrance to the amphitheater near the Phelps Youth Pavilion where extra handicap parking is also available. Assistance will also be provided via golf cart shuttle service throughout the event area.
For more information go to www.cvhospice.org or contact Shannon Melcher at 272-2002.
