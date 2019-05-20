{{featured_button_text}}
CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls Community Credit Union’s annual Hotdog Lunch and Bake Sale is set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

Hotdogs, chips, drinks and baked goods are available at the Main Branch, 123 W. Fourth St., and baked goods only are available at the Industrial Park Branch, 420 Viking Road. The credit union will be assisted by their Partners in Education, Holmes Junior High School. Students will assist in serving and they will provide entertainment on Thursday.

Funds raised will be matched by Co-op Financial Services, and proceeds benefit the Children’s Miracle Network.

Moose Lodge plans events

WASHBURN — The Moose Lodge, at 6636 La Porte Road, has several events planned.

The club is closed Saturday and May 27 for Memorial Day, but Taco Tuesday is planned from 5 to 7 p.m. May 28.

Brats and hamburgers by Karla and Debbie are on the menu May 29.

Tenderloin baskets are set for 5 to 7 p.m. May 30, with all-you-can-eat fish from 5 to 7 p.m. May 31.

