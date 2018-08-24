WATERLOO — Corinthian Baptist Church, 915 Willow St., will sell barbecue rib and Polish sausage sandwiches from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today.
All orders include cake. Fred Levy will be grilling.
For more information, call the church at 235-0411.
‘Film Talk’ set at St. Luke’s
CEDAR FALLS — St. Luke’s Episcopal Church will have a “Film Talk” discussion at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 2 in Will Hall.
This is an opportunity for anyone in the community to gather together in an informal way to talk about movies that have meaning, value, are uplifting, moral or challenging.
The two choices this month are “Rashomon,” from 1951, a classic by Japanese director Akira Kurosawa, and “The Outrage,” from 1964, an Americanized version of “Rashomon.”
Blood drive set
in Cedar Falls
CEDAR FALLS — First United Methodist Church, 718 Clay St., will host a blood drive from 12:30 to 6 p.m. Monday.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
Sports card show Sunday
WATERLOO — Pinstripe Faithful Iowa Chapter will have a sports card show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Fraternal Order of the Eagle’s Club, 202 E. First St.
Dealers will offer various cards and sports memorabilia.
Admission is $1.
Embroiderer’s Guild to meet
WATERLOO — The Prairie Rose Chapter of the Embroiderer’s Guild of America will have the first meeting of the new year at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Zion Center for Faith, 1712 W. Fourth St.
This will be the annual potluck; bring a dish to share and table service. Theme for this year is “Button, Button, Who’s got the button?”
Check the EGA website for more information or call Dee, 240-6259.
Joint camp set Monday
CEDAR FALLS — Covenant Clinic Orthopedic Surgery will host its monthly Total Joint Replacement Camp at 6 p.m. Monday in the west dining room at Sartori Memorial Hospital.
The program includes a brief presentation from joint replacement experts who work in areas including nursing, discharge planning and therapy.
Button Club to host meeting
WATERLOO — The Black Hawk Button Club will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 207 W. Louise St. (two blocks behind Allen Hospital).
Focus of this month’s program will be on ball shape buttons and the facet design in the button.
Members also will work on projects for the upcoming Harvest Festival at the Cedar Valley Arboretum. The club will be displaying button collections and button crafts at the festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 22.
For more information, call Anna at 415-7550.
Author, teacher to discuss book
FAYETTE — Upper Iowa University assistant professor of history Meghan Mettler has written her debut book, “How to Reach Japan by Subway: America’s Fascination with Japanese Culture 1945-1965.”
The book began as the author’s graduate dissertation before it was recently published by University of Nebraska Press eight years later.
In “How to Reach Japan by Subway,” Mettler studies the shibui phenomenon, in which middle-class American consumers embraced Japanese culture while still exoticizing a new post-war aesthetic.
