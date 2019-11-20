Open house set at CF Eagles
CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Falls Fraternal Order of Eagles will host a holiday open house with refreshments from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The club is at 2125 W. Lone Tree Road.
AMVETS to host steak fry
WAVERLY -- Waverly AMVETS Post 79 will host a steak fry from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Waverly Area Veterans Post,
1300 Fourth St. NW.
Call in meat choices before 3 p.m. Saturday at (319) 483-9287 -- chicken, Iowa chop, sirloin, ribeye, filet and New York strip are available.
The public is welcome.
