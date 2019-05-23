WATERLOO — Columbus Catholic High School softball is having theme nights for upcoming home games.
Friday’s game against Cedar Falls will be Beach Luau Night, followed by a Country-Western “Hick Out” Night on June 1 for a game against Waterloo East.
Theme for the June 4 game against New Hampton will be Pink Out Night in support of Cancer Awareness, and theme for the game against Sumner-Fredericksburg on June 10 is a 1970s and ‘80s Disco Night.
June 11, there will be Senior Night and a Sailor Pride “Green Out” for the Don Bosco game.
A Red, White and Blue American Heroes Night is planned for the June 24 game with Hudson.
Urban market set Saturday
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Urban Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Riverloop Expo Plaza downtown on Jefferson Street.
This week there will be a “Wine & Design Experience” hosted by the Waterloo Center for the Arts between 10 and 11:30 a.m. Customers can create their own art masterpiece on canvas; all materials will be provided, including mimosas.
Cost is $15 per person.
Items available this week will include microgreens, fresh asparagus, spring onions, veggie starter plants and hanging flower baskets.
Citywide garage sales set May 31
EVANSDALE — The annual citywide garage sales will be May 31 and June 1 and 2.
Maps with sale locations will be available by May 30 at City Hall, the Evansdale Public Library, local convenience stores and at www.evansdale.govoffice.com.
Cemetery group to meet June 6
WATERLOO – The annual meeting of the lot owners of Fairview Cemetery will be at 2 p.m. June 6 at Lincoln Savings Bank, 242 Tower Park Drive. Trustees will be elected and other business will be considered by the board.
Master gardener plant sale slated
TRIPOLI — The Bremer Master Gardeners will host the annual plant and craft sale from 8 to 11 a.m. June 1 inside at the Bremer ISU Extension office, on the west end of town along Highway 93.
Many different plant varieties and colors will be available, plus growing advice from area master gardeners.
Blood drive
set in Vinton
VINTON — A Vinton community blood drive is planned for 1 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Virginia Gay Hospital, 502 N. Ninth Ave.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
Allison hosts Wilder Days
ALLISON — A Tribute to Journey will make its debut appearance at the 2019 Allison Wilder Days from 8 to 11 p.m. June 1 at 510 Main St.
A national touring act, the band aims to recreate the music of Journey, plus a salute to rock legends Kansas and Foreigner. The concert is free and open to the public.
Waterloo native Jim Mexdorf is keyboardist.
