WATERLOO — The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Coin Club will have its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St., in Schoitz Room III.

After the business meeting, there will be a video, “Lincoln Cent of 1909, “ followed by the monthly auction.

Visitors are welcome and may bid on the auction lots. Register at the front table. For more information and an auction list, go to www.w-cfcoinclub.com.

World’s Window to offer samples

CEDAR FALLS — World’s Window will host a Sample Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 214 Main St.

People can try a sample of brownie mix, chocolate-covered espresso beans and jelly beans, all from the Women’s Bean Project.

West High will hold can drive

WATERLOO — The West High School vocal music department will have its monthly redeemable can drive from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Baltimore Street entrance of the West parking lot.

Students will be outside to remove five-cent refundable glass, plastic and aluminum beverage containers from vehicles. Funds raised each month support the West vocal music department.

