WATERLOO — The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Coin Club will host its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St., in Schoitz Room III.
There will be a video on “Collecting Morgans,” with an auction to follow. Visitors are welcome and may bid on the auction lots if they wish. Register at the front table.
For more information and an auction list, go to www.w-cfcoinclub.com.
Blood drive in Independence
INDEPENDENCE — A Buchanan County community blood drive is set for noon to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at BCHC Wellness Center, 1600 First St. E.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
UNI art gallery exhibit planned
CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa Gallery of Art will present “Drop Shadow” by UNI professor of art Aaron Wilson and “Visions” by UNI assistant professor of art Noah Doely from Aug. 20 through Sept. 29.
The opening reception starts at 6 p.m. Aug. 28 in the Kamerick Art Building south lobby. Doely also will present a gallery talk on “Degrees of Certainty” at 6 p.m. Sept. 25 in the gallery, which is in the Kamerick Art Building, Room 113.
All events are free and open to the public.
Clinic tent event slated Thursday
CLARKSVILLE — Peoples Clinic Butler County will host a clinic tent event from noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at 118 S. Main St.
There will be free food, fun and community resources for attendees. Everyone is welcome to stop by and learn more about the local community health center.
The event is in celebration of National Health Center Week. For more information, go to www.peoples-clinic.com.
Concert slated at Wilder Park
ALLISON — The California Street Sax Quartet will perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Wilder Park.
Popcorn, walking tacos, burgers and pie and ice cream will be available.
Admission is free; people should bring a lawn chair.
Nature Center star party set
HAZLETON — The Fontana Nature Center will host a star party at 8 p.m. Aug. 17 at 1883 125th St.
People can join Conservation volunteer David Voigts and others in enjoying up-close views of the night sky.
Register by going to www.buchanancountyparks.com.
Breakfast set in New Hartford
NEW HARTFORD — The New Hartford Lions will host an omelet breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 19 at the New Hartford Community Building.
Cost is $6 for adults and $3 for children younger than 12,
The Dollars for Scholars group also will have a bake sale.
Hy-Vee to host glass painting
WATERLOO — The Ansborough Hy-Vee will host a lemonade glass painting open house from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 24 in the store club room. People can choose a design and paint a lemonade glass or two.
The class fee includes glass, supplies and appetizers. Pay and register at the Ansborough Hy-Vee customer service counter or call 233-3266.
Farmers market set for Saturday
WATERLOO — The Urban Farmers Market is set for 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
This week vendors will be located on Jefferson Street in front of the Riverloop Expo Plaza due to the Stem and Stein Festival. Customer parking will be available in the Public Market lot and West Third Street.
