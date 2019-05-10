WATERLOO — The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Coin Club will host its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St., Schoitz Room III.
After the business meeting, there will be a video, “Capped Bust Half Dollars,” with an auction to follow.
Visitors are welcome and may bid on the auction lots if they wish. Register at the front table.
For more information and an auction list, go to www.w-cfcoinclub.com.
Veterans event set at museum
WATERLOO — The Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum, 503 South St., will have a special performance featuring Vietnam veteran Bill Thibeault during the weekly Veterans Coffee at 9 a.m. May 22.
Thibeault is a guitarist, singer, songwriter and Vietnam veteran from Norwich, Conn.
All veterans are welcome to attend free of charge. Complimentary coffee and rolls will be provided.
Author to speak at Garwin library
GARWIN — Linda Betsinger McCann will speak at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Garwin Public Library about her newest book, “Prisoners of War in Iowa.”
Everyone is welcome, and there is no admission charge.
Blood drive set in Dysart
DYSART — A Dysart blood drive is set for 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Dysart Community Building, 418 Main St.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
Vision support group to meet
WATERLOO — The Macular Degeneration/Low Vision Support Group will meet from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday in the board room of Kimball Ridge Center, Kimball and Ridgeway avenues.
Amy Rousselow, marketing and volunteer services manager at the Waterloo Public Library, will speak on the many services available for persons with low vision.
All are welcome. The group meets every other month on second Monday.
Call Barb Lamfers at 230-4499 with questions.
Agency on Aging hosts conference
WATERLOO — The Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging will host a free Caregiver Conference from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. May 22 at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St.
It will feature information about agency caregiver program, a tai chi demonstration, local vendors and a special presentation from caregiver advocate Karen Bergan, “Taking Care of YOU.”
All caregivers of older individuals are welcome.
For more information or to register, call Anne Marie Kofta at 287-1166 or email akofta@nei3a.org.
Weight loss event slated
WAVERLY — Waverly Health Center will host a “Is Surgical Weight Loss Right for Me?” presentation from 6 to 7:30 p.m. May 20 in Tendrils Rooftop Garden on the WHC campus.
Dr. J. Matthew Glascock – WHC General Surgery Clinic, will present.
This event is free and open to all. Registration is requested at 352-8033.
4-H program seeks volunteers
WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County 4-H program is recruiting adult volunteers to join the county’s FIRST LEGO League (FLL) program.
Currently, there are two 4-H FLL and FLL Jr. clubs active in Black Hawk County, and 4-H youth waiting to join a team.
An informational meeting will be offered at 6:30 p.m. June 13 in the Black Hawk County Extension Office, 3420 University Ave.
Toddler Time set at Imaginarium
WATERLOO — The Bluedorn Science Imaginarium, 322 Washington St., will host an “Insects” Toddler Time from 10 to 11 a.m. on May 30.
People can bring children ages 1-4 and enjoy story time, science-themed crafts and activities, and a chance to meet an animal friend.
Cost is $5 for parents/guardians. Toddlers are free as are museum members.
