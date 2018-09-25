WATERLOO — First Baptist Church, West Fourth and Baltimore streets, will host a free community meal from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday in the church social hall.
Parking is available in the church parking lot. Call the church with any questions at 234-1537.
The free meal is held the last Wednesday of every month.
Blood drive set Saturday at UNI
CEDAR FALLS — There will be an American Red Cross blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at Maucker Union on the University of Northern Iowa campus.
For an appointment, go to RedCrossBlood.org or call (800) 733-2767.
Festivities set for VFW Day
WATERLOO — Sullivan Brothers VFW Post 1623 will have a celebration for National VFW Day on Saturday at 1406 Commercial St.
The VFW was established in 1899 to help veterans of foreign wars.
The post will serve food all day, including breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m. and walking taco lunch from noon to 2 p.m.
A bean bag tournament starts at 3 p.m., and an all-you-can-eat hog roast dinner begins at 5 p.m.
Casey’s Music to Go will provide karaoke from to 7 to 10 p.m.
