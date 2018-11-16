WATERLOO -- The Antioch Baptist Church, 426 Sumner St., will sponsor the annual Deacon Marlon "Deany" Phillips Community Thanksgiving Meal on Wednesday.
The free feast is designed to not only serve those who are in need, but provide fellowship with everyone in the community
The meal will run from 4 to 6 p.m.
For more information, call Reatha Phillips at 433-5406 or the Antioch Church office at 233-2587
Thanksgiving
revival slated
WATERLOO -- Shilliam Avenue Church of God in Christ will have a Thanksgiving revival next week.
Services dates and times are 7 p.m. Tuesday, with guest speaker Reatha Phillips; 7 p.m. Wednesday, with guest speaker Dr. Gwendolyn Johnson; and 11 a.m. Thursday, with speaker the Rev. Marshall Stevenson.
For more information, call Stevenson at 233-7352.
Food pantry
open next week
WATERLOO -- The food pantry at the Apostolic Pentecostal Church, 1645 Downing Ave., will be open from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday.
It will be closed Tuesday.
Legion post will
host breakfast
PARKERSBURG -- American Legion Post 285 will sponsor a breakfast buffet from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday in the Veterans Memorial Building.
Pancakes, sausage, bacon, toast, biscuits and gravy, omelets, fruit, scrambled eggs, juice and coffee are on the menu.
Cost is $8 for adults and $3 for children ages 11 and younger.
Dinner planned
at Odd Fellows
CEDAR FALLS -- Cedar Valley Odd Fellow Lodge and Happy Thought Rebekah Lodge will have a Swiss steak and ham dinner from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the OddFellows Hall, corner of Second and Franklin streets.
The meal will be served family style and include homemade pies and cakes.
Cost is $9 for adults, $4 for children ages 5 to 12 and free for ages 4 and younger.
Scholarship
forms available
CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Falls Lions Club is now accepting applications for the Russell Congdon Lions Club Scholarships, totaling up to $3,000.
Applicants must be currently enrolled full-time University of Northern Iowa undergraduate students who graduated from Cedar Falls High School, Northern University High School, or Valley Lutheran High School.
Application materials and information can be accessed at www.cedarfallslions.com. Applications are due by Nov. 30.
For further information, contact Dan Conrad at 553-3000 or at dan.conrad@cfschools.org.
Church to host
blood drive
CEDAR FALLS -- First United Methodist Church, 718 Clay St., will host a blood drive from 12:30 to 6 p.m. Nov. 26.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
