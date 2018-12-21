WATERLOO — Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church will host “Fallen and Saved by Grace,” a Christmas Musical/Play Extravaganza at 5 p.m. Sunday at the church, 805 Adams St.
Chiquita Loveless is the writer and producer, and the Rev. Frantz T. Whitfield is the pastor.
The play was postponed from last weekend.
Church group to discuss film
CEDAR FALLS — The St. Luke’s Episcopal Church FILM : TALK January selection is “Tsotsi.”
The discussion starts at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 6 in St. Luke’s Will Hall, 2410 Melrose Drive.
Participants should view the movie on their own prior to the discussion.
“Tsotsi,” which means “thug,” is set in Soweto, South Africa, and won the best foreign film Oscar in 2006.
It is R-rated and is available on Amazon Prime for $1.99 rental.
