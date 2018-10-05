DUNKERTON — St. Francis Church (Barclay) will have its fall dinner and festival from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the church, 7837 E. Airline Highway.
The menu includes roast beef and ham, scalloped potatoes, green beans, salad, dessert bar, home-baked bread and beverage.
Cost is $9 for adults, $6 for children ages 5 to 10, and free for children ages 4 and younger.
There will be a country store, raffle and children’s games available. For more information, call Carol Steffen at 822-7879.
Church bazaar set in Waterloo
WATERLOO — The Central Christian Church 2017 Bazaar is set for 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Breakfast will be served from 8 to 10:30 a.m., and lunch, featuring homemade chicken and noodles, will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Many items will be available for purchase in the General Craft Room, Holiday Craft Room, Kandy Korner, Homemade Goodies Shop, Book Store, Carnival Room, Cookie Room and Old Home Treasures Room.
There will be a raffle drawing at 2 p.m.
Central Christian is at 3475 Kimball Ave.
Church film group to meet
CEDAR FALLS — The St. Luke’s Episcopal Church FILM:TALK group will meet and discuss “The Year of Living Dangerously” at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
It is the story of a young Australian reporter trying to navigate the political turmoil of Indonesia during the rule of President Sukarno. A 1982 release, it is PG rated and runs 1:55 minutes.
The discussion is in St. Luke’s Will Hall, 2410 Melrose Drive.
Documentary to be screened
WATERLOO — There will be a screening of “Resilience” from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Waterloo Schools Education Service Center Board Room, 1516 Washington St.
The documentary is about the science of adverse childhood experiences and treating and preventing toxic stress.
It is presented by the Black Hawk County ACEs Coalition and hosted by NAMI Black Hawk County.For more information, call 235-5263 or email namibh@qwestoffice.net.
Harpist offers trial class
CEDAR FALLS — Professional harpist Gaylord T. Stauffer will offer a three-month trial class this fall for those interested in learning to play the harp.
There are several harps in various sizes available to rent.
For more information, contact Stauffer at 266-4657 or Harpmpls1@gmail.com.
Blood drive set in Independence
INDEPENDENCE — The BCHC Wellness Center, 1600 First St. E., will host a blood drive from noon to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
Hops for Hospice set for Oct. 12
WATERLOO — More than 20 craft beers, appetizers and entertainment provided by the Brazilian 2wins will be featured at Hops for Hospice with proceeds benefiting UnityPoint Hospice.
The second annual event will be 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12 inside Winter Hall at Allen College.
Tickets are $50 each and can be purchased through the Allen Foundation by calling 235-3960. At the inaugural event last year, more than 200 attendees raised a total of $41,000.
All money raised at Hops for Hospice will be used toward the construction of the Samantha Weber Memorial Hospice Suite at Allen Hospital.
Weber died last year and is remembered for serving patients with care during her time as a hospice nurse.
Sartori friends set jewelry sale
CEDAR FALLS — The Friends of Sartori Memorial Hospital will host the Masquerade Jewelry Sale from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday in the Sartori west dining room.
Masquerade, a nationally known $5 jewelry company, will be selling a wide variety of quality jewelry and accessories for men, women and children, including rings, bracelets, necklaces, earrings, jewelry sets, wallets and watches.
All proceeds will go toward Friends of Sartori Memorial Hospital future projects and health care educational scholarships.
Readers retreat set for Oct. 23
WATERLOO — Cedar Valley Readers will having a community retreat from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 23 at Child Care Resource & Referral, 3675 University Ave.
The main focus of the day will be to review the purpose of Cedar Valley Readers and the Campaign for Grade-Level Reading, review the data from the past year, and talk about how to get involved in the group’s efforts.
Keynote speaker will be Stacy Van Gorp from R.J. McELroy Trust, who will address the importance of collective impact.
Lunch is provided for those in attendance. RSVP by Oct. 12 to Karlene Izer, CVR coalition coordinator, at kizer@operationthreshold.org.
