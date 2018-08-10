WATERLOO — Grace Reformed Church of Waterloo will provide worship and food for the community through its “Sunday in the Park” on Sunday at Galloway Park (corner of Maxwell and Stratford).
This informal community-wide worship and picnic will begin at 10 a.m. and include music led by of the church’s pirit of Grace praise band along with a message from the Rev. Dave Van Netten.
A potluck-style meal including hamburgers and hotdogs is provided by church members for the community will follow. There also will be games for children, as well as a balloon artist and face painting.
The event is free of charge and will conclude around 1 p.m. In case of rain, it will be at the church, 520 Maxwell St.
Women’s group luncheon slated
DIKE — The Grundy Area Women’s connection will host a “Fearful to Fantastic” luncheon and program at 12:30 p.m. Aug. 21 at the Dike Memorial Building, 540 Main St.
Pam Schram will speak on “Freedom from Crow’s Feet, Cold Feet and Defeat.” Evie Haupt of Wellsburg will talk about essential oils, and there will be music from Jeanne Thuesen of Cedar Falls.
Cost is $10. For reservations, call Charlyne at 345-2376 by Aug. 17.
Social club to host meal
CEDAR FALLS — The Main Street Social Club will host a pulled pork and sweet corn feed at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the Cedar Falls AMVETS Post.
The menu includes pulled pork sanwiches, all-you-can-eat sweet corn, baked beans and dessert; cost is $10.
There also will be a 50/50 raffle and prizes.
Support group fundraiser set
WATERLOO — There will be a Waterloo Multiple Sclerosis Support Group fundraiser from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 20 at Chick-Fil-A, 1331 Flammang Drive.
Members of the group will greet people and run the coupon spinning wheel. A $1 donation earns one spin and one chance to win.
A percentage of all meal purchases will go to help fund the 2019 MS Walk.
Sons of Norway to meet Aug. 26
CEDAR FALLS — The Sons of Norway will meet at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 26 at the Cedar Falls Boat House.
Norm Carlson of Des Moines will share various forms of American-Norwegian humor.
People should bring one or two dishes to share, serving utensils and table service for the potluck dinner.
Everyone also is encouraged to bring personal items for the food bank.
Church to host blood drive
TRIPOLI — Faith United Church of Christ, 408 S. Main St., will host a blood drive from 3 to 6 p.m. Aug. 21.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.