WATERLOO — The Eye of the Needle will host its annual “Chicken and Noodles with a Gift” event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Kimball Avenue United Methodist Church, 1207 Kimball Ave.
Cost for adults is $8, and children 11 and younger are free. Carry-outs will be available, and T-shirts will be on sale.
For more information, call 232-4103. The business number is 215-6151.
Chili cook-off set in Evansdale
EVANSDALE — The Evansdale AMVETS will host a chili cook-off contest from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, followed by trunk or treating from 5 to 7 p.m.
All are welcome to join the chili contest, with all-you-can-eat chili for $5.
The event also marks the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle kick-off.
Legion plans week’s events
WATERLOO — American Legion Post 138 at 728 Commercial St. has several events planned.
Hotdogs, hamburgers and grilled Canadian bacon and cheese will be served today.
The kitchen is open from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
A pepper tournament will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday. Bring snacks to share for the Iowa football game.
