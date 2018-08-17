WATERLOO — The “Taste of Mount Carmel Cruise” will start at 6 p.m. Saturday at the church, 805 Adams St.
People can taste the cuisines of Mississippi, Mexico, Paris, Jamaica, Japan and the Bahamas. Cost is $10, and all are welcome.
For more information, call the church at 233-9482.
‘100 Women in Black’ slated
WATERLOO — The Mission Department of St. Mark Baptist Church, 2024 Clearview St., will have the 18th annual “100 Women in Black” program at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Guest speakers are Ashley Clark of Des Moines, a member of Des Moines Vineyard Church, and Dr. Charletta Sudduth of Waterloo, a member of Shilliam Avenue Church of God in Christ.
Theme is “Empowering Women through the Word of God.” Other area churches will participate.
Everyone is welcome.
Youth car show slated Aug. 26
CEDAR FALLS — The fourth annual Immanuel Lutheran youth car show will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 26 at Valley Lutheran School parking lot, corner of Rownd and Greenhill.
Registration will go until noon.
There is free admission, and 12 trophies will be awarded. Lunch will be available as well.
Rough Risers host guest
CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Kiwanis Rough Risers will meet at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Clarion Inn.
Rushton Hurley, a member of the West San Jose Kiwanis Club, will zoom from his home in San Jose, Calif.
Hurley will give an update on the West Coast club and share an innovative meeting strategy he created with his Rotary eClub of Silicon Valley.
For more information, go to http://kiwanisroughrisers.org.
DAR set to host program, guests
CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Chapter of Daughters of American Revolution will meet at 10 a.m. Aug. 25 at Windcove, 5300 S. Main St., in the west lounge.
The program will be a report on the Continental Congress held in June. Hostesses are Sue Lequatte and Eleanor Vanous.
Members are reminded to pay their dues at this meeting and pick up committee information.
The DAR is open to any woman 18 years of age or older who can prove lineage to an ancestor of the American Revolution. For help with research, email cedarfallsdar@gmail.com. For information about future meetings, go to isdar.org.
ISU Extension sets art contest
INDEPENDENCE — The Buchanan County ISU Extension and Outreach Master Gardeners will host a “Scarecrow or Garden People Judging” contest, part of the Art Under the Oaks event Sept. 8 at the historic Lee Mansion, 805 First St. E.
The public will vote for their favorite scarecrows and garden people, and prizes will be awarded to the top-voted entries of each category (youth and adult).
Entries must be of registrant or team’s own design and have at least one garden-related component incorporated into the design. Scarecrows (or garden people) must be delivered to the Lee gardens between 8:30-9:30 a.m. on Sept. 8. Registration deadline is noon Sept. 7.
For more information or a registration form, contact Ashley Sherrets at 334-7161 or sherrets@iastate.edu.
Legion hosts golf outing
WATERLOO — The American Legion Post 138 will host the annual golf outing and fund drive at 10 a.m. Aug. 25 at the Red Carpet Golf Course.
The $50 cost includes green fees, a golf cart and a lunch of burgers, beans and potato salad.
The outing is a four-person best shot tournament, beginning with check-in at 9:30 a.m. and a tee time of 10 a.m.
There will be a prize of $80 awarded for lowest best shot score and a $25 prize for longest drive in fairway, longest putt and closest to the pin.
There will be a 50/50 cash drawing, as well as a drawing for prizes with the donation of $5 minimum.
