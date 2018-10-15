GILBERTVILLE — Immaculate Conception Church will host the annual Harvestfest and breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday at St. Mary Center, 311 16th Ave.
The event will feature an all-you-can-eat breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon with ham, sausage, scrambled eggs and hash browns.
Other activities until 12:30 p.m. include a silent auction, bingo, bake sale, craft sale, used book sale, children’s games and a raffle.
Cost for the breakfast is $8 for adults, 5 for children ages 5 to 12, and free for children 4 and younger.
A red oak grandmother clock handmade by Ron Pint is a raffle grand prize.
Roundtable will
meet Thursday
WATERLOO — The Cedar Valley Civil War Roundtable will have its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday at Veterans Memorial Hall, 104 W. Fifth St.
David Connon will give a presentation on the lives and times of six Iowans who fought for the Confederacy.
The public is welcome to attend.
Blood drive set
in Cedar Falls
CEDAR FALLS — First United Methodist Church, 718 Clay St., will host a blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 23.
Schedule an appointment at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.