PARKERSBURG — St. Patrick Church will host a fall festival dinner and raffle from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the parish hall, 304 Second St.
The meal will feature turkey, dressing, sweet corn, cranberry salad, mashed potatoes and gravy, and pie.
Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children 6 to 10, and those 5 and younger are free.
Carry-outs and local delivery are available. To order, call 346-1411. Phone orders will only be taken until 5 p.m. Saturday.
A Country Store will offer crafts and homemade baked goods, and a raffle features cash prizes worth $250, two $100, and four $50. Tickets cost $1 each or 12 for $10. People need not be present to win.
Dinner and raffle tickets are available from any parish member or at the door. For more information, call the parish office at 345-2006.
Noon Kiwanis meets Tuesday
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Noon Kiwanis will meet Tuesday at the Elks Lodge for a noon luncheon.
Harold Youngblut will speak on the Deer Creek Development project.
Guests are always welcome to join club meetings. Call Larry Cain at 231-9871 for more information.
Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers.
Racing exhibit set at Grout Museum
WATERLOO — The Grout Museum of History & Science, 503 South St., will host “Need for Speed Speaker Series: The Making of Racing in the Cedar Valley” with guest speaker Jim Volgarino at 6 p.m. Nov. 8.
Volgarino, a local racing enthusiast and historian, will dive in to the history of racing in the Cedar Valley.
Attendees also are welcome to tour the featured “From Sulkies to Speedways: The Need for Speed in the Cedar Valley” exhibit following the program.
This event requires registration: $8 for members, $10 for non-members. Those interested can visit gmdistrict.org/calendar to sign up.
CFCT Fun-Raiser scheduled Nov. 8
CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Community Theatre will host an expanded benefit auction, the CFCT FUN-Raiser, at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 8 at the Cedar Falls Rotary Reserve.
Some items include dinners at area restaurants, golf for four/cart, Taylor Vet Hospital certificate, Lost Island gift card, Chocolaterie Stam gift card, bowling party for four people, Black Hawk Hotel jacuzzi suite, tickets to WCP, Gallagher Bluedorn, Theatre UNI, Theatre Cedar Rapids and Old Creamery Theatre, outdoor large billboard, Jorgensen salsa basket, Google Home Mini, Isle Casino Hotel classic package with breakfast, Kitchen Essentials dinner class, jewelry, tickets to a national tour in the Midwest with a gas card and lunch and more than 100 other items.
Food and beverages are included in the entry fee. Cost is $10 the day of the event or $60 for a table of eight people in advance.
The silent auction begins at 5:30 p.m., and the live auction begins at 6:45 p.m.
“Masters of Stand-Up Fun” include Jim Coloff, Gary Kroeger, Roger Kueter and John Luzaich.
For questions or to register, call Julie King at 277-5283.
Queen of Peace hosts craft sale
WATERLOO — A holiday craft and bake sale at Queen of Peace Parish, 320 Mulberry St., will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in Scallon Hall.
The sale includes soup, sandwich and dessert plus a bake sale, as well as holiday crafts, baby quilts, snow people, cemetery wreaths on stands, Christmas wreaths, Christmas table runners and Christmas arrangements and more.
The building’s elevator entrance is on the west side of the church off Mulberry Street, and the regular entrance is on the Third Street side of the church.
Proceeds will benefit Queen of Peace Parish. National Catholic Society of Foresters will do a matching fund of $750.
Legion hosts oyster fry
NEW HARTFORD — The New Hartford American Legion and the Beaver Creek Bar and Grille will host Rocky Mountain oyster fry at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 10.
Cheesy potatoes also are on the menu.
The restaurant is located at 422 Packwaukee St., and cost is $10 per person.
Lasagna dinner slated Nov. 10
WATERLOO — Knights of Columbus Council 11192 will host a lasagna dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 10 in Scallon Hall at Queen of Peace Parish.
Cost is $9 for adults, $8 for seniors, $5 for kids younger than 12 and free for those younger than 5.
Queen of Peace is located at 320 Mulberry St.
