Bible school set
at Zion in June
WATERLOO -- Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 810 Kimball Ave., will host vacation Bible school and a meal from 5 to 7:30 p.m. June 16 through June 20.
Children 3 years old through grade five are welcome to attend.
Theme will be "To Mars and beyond."
For more information, go to www.zionluthwaterloo.com.
Garage sale will
benefit charities
CEDAR FALLS -- Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 4000 Hudson Road, will host the annual garage sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 8, with a large selection of reasonably priced items.
All proceeds will go to four charities in the Cedar Valley.
Cancer action
group sets event
WATERLOO -- The Eastern Iowa Affiliate of the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network will host a meeting of volunteers at 6 p.m. Thursday in Room 11, fourth floor, MercyOne (formerly Covenant Medical Center) Women's Building, 3421 W. Ninth St.
The meeting will focus on PurpleLight planning, Advocacy Day and volunteer opportunities. Anyone interested in learning about opportunities to participate is encouraged to attend. Bottled water and snacks will be available.
For information, contact Amy Jardon, Cedar Falls chair for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, at ajardon@pancanvolunteer.org or at 290-7691.
Teacher seeks
WWII vet story
NASHUA -- A Nashua teacher is looking for help to tell the story of a World War II veteran.
Suzan Turner of Nashua-Plainfield High School is researching the life of Pvt. Harvey Eugene Wilson Jr. as part of the "Understanding Sacrifice" program created by National History Day and sponsored by the American Battle Monuments Commission.
The program takes eight educators from across the country on a journey of learning and discovery.
After she completes her research, Turner will deliver a eulogy for Wilson at the Luxembourg American Cemetery in July. She needs help from Iowans and others who may have information about Wilson.
He was born in rural Nashua and was a 22-year-old farmer when he was drafted into the Army in July 1943. He died at the Battle of the Bulge on Jan. 6, 1945.
Individuals with information about Wilson may contact Turner at sturner@nashua-plainfield.k12.ia.us.
Stroke support
group to meet
WAVERLY -- Waverly Health Center will host the “Stronger After Stroke” support group from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 11 in the Rathe Family Conference Room.
Those who have had a stroke, no matter how long ago, as well as caregivers are all welcome.
This event is free and open to the public. To learn more, call 483-1360.
Book club topic
is mental health
CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Valley Discuss Discover Diversity book club will have its last 2019 meeting from 4:30 to 6 p.m. June 10 at the Cedar Falls Public Library's Hardman Room on the second floor.
The talk will be on Ron Powers' "No One Cares about Crazy People: The Chaos and Heartbreak of Mental Health in America."
The title's taken from a comment made by a politician in 2010.
Cedar Valley residents are encouraged to participate in discussion. Guests need not have read the book to join in the discussion.
CV3D is a monthly meeting on provoking discussions about diverse populations. It is sponsored by the Cedar Falls Waterloo branch of the AAUW.
Mini-golf contest
set for June 13
WATERLOO -- The Rotary Club of the Cedar Valley and Cedar Bend Humane Society are partnering to host the third annual Putt Putt for a Purpose mini-golf tournament at 5 p.m. June 13 at Adventure Golf at the Lost Island Water Park, 2225 E. Shaulis Road.
This is a family-friendly event. Register a team of three online at https://www.cedarvalleyrotary.org/putt-putt-signup. Cost is $60 per team, or $20 per person and includes a meal, round of golf and prizes. Registration and social time starts at 5 p.m. Shotgun start is 6 p.m. Awards ceremony and meal will follow golf.
Hole sponsorships are available for $100. Contact Mary Williams at mary@coloffmedia.com.
Money raised will be shared between the Rotary Club and the Humane Society.
