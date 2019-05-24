WATERLOO -- Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 810 Kimball Ave., will host vacation Bible school and a meal from 5 to 7:30 p.m. June 16 through June 20.
Children 3 years old through grade five are welcome to attend.
Theme will be "To Mars and beyond."
For more information, go to www.zionluthwaterloo.com.
Lions Club sets
breakfast June 1
ALLISON -- The Allison Lions Club will serve an omelet breakfast during Wilder Days from 7:30 to 10 a.m. June 1 at Wilder Park.
Egg omelets will be made, with choice of ingredients including cheese, ham, green peppers and mushrooms. Other menu items are muffins, juice, coffee and milk.
Cost of the meal is $5 for adults, $3 for children 6 to 10 years old, and free for children 5 and younger.
Profits go to support local scholarships, the Lions Sight Screening Program for all preschool children in local schools and day care centers plus other programs for the sight- and hearing-impaired.
You have free articles remaining.
Picnic programs
set in Waverly
WAVERLY -- Bremer County Conservation is offering Picnic in the Park programs this summer.
The first session will be 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 5 at Cedar Bend Park.
It is an opportunity for parents or grandparents to lunch outdoors with their children ages 1 and up. Most of the activities are geared for preschool and elementary students. Participants will begin with lunch, then a short story and a nature activity. People should bring their own lunch and blanket.
The next session will be 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 11. Families are encouraged to attend this free program. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Materials will need to be prepared ahead; register by calling Heather Gamm, naturalist, at 231-9640.
Health center
sets June events
WAVERLY -- Waverly Health Center will host the following support groups:
- June 3, 6 to 7 p.m. -- “Healthy You” Weight Loss Support Group, Tendrils Rooftop Garden.
- June 4, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. -- Alzheimer’s/Dementia Music Therapy and Caregiver Support Group, CG Room, Orange Lot/Entrance. Caregivers are encouraged to bring their loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia to share in a separate music therapy session.
- June 6, 1 to 2 p.m. -- Breastfeeding Support Group, CG Room, Orange Lot/Entrance.
- June 8, 10 a.m. to noon -- Parkinson’s Caregiver and Support Group, Tendrils Rooftop Garden. Guest presenter is Sam Erwin, art therapist, counselor and spiritual director.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.