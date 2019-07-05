DENVER -- Unity of the Cross Parish of Bremer County -- comprised of St. John Maxfield, Denver, and Messiah, Janesville -- will welcome a new pastor beginning July 9.
The Rev. Katherine Rodriguez is a May graduate of Wartburg Seminary in Dubuque. Her ordination will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Zion Lutheran Church, Jubilee.
Her installation will start at 9 a.m. July 14 at Messiah Lutheran and at 10:30 a.m. at St. John Maxfield.
Following the 10:30 service, a welcome potluck will be held at St. John Maxfield for the Rev. Katie and her husband, Brandon.
Scrap metal
benefit date set
WAVERLY -- A scrap metal drive in Waverly on July 13 will benefit Peace United Church of Christ.
A taco bar is also planned from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. as a fundraiser.
Metal items can be dropped off between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the church's parking lot, 1800 11th St. S.E.
Acceptable scrap metal items include auto rims, holiday lights, bed frames, buckets, chain link fencing, walkers, poles, grills, nails, pipes, trays, tubs and wires. The drive cannot accept appliances, gas tanks, televisions, computers, microwaves, light bulbs, chemicals and batteries.
Those who are unable to drop off material should call Frank Wilkens at 230-5814 to make other arrangements.
Concert slated
in Wilder Park
ALLISON -- The Sugar Daddys Band and Plezant Company will perform a concert at Wilder Park at 6:30 p.m. July 10.
The Plezant Company quartet has been singing for many years, and the Sugar Daddys band is celebrating its 32nd anniversary.
Popcorn and many refreshments will be available from Lizzy Lous, Clarksville and the Allison Park Board.
All concerts are free; people should bring lawn chairs.
Altrusa chapter
meets July 11
CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Falls Altrusa International Chapter will meet at noon July 11 at NewAldaya in their large conference room, via the main/front entrance.
A guest speaker will share information about Together For Youth.
Altrusa is an international service organization.
Hansen's to host
Wagyu dinner
HUDSON — Hansen’s Dairy will host the Wagyu Dinner Tour, a farm-to-table experience, from 3:30 to 8 p.m. July 14 at Hansen’s Dairy Tour Center, 8461 Lincoln Road.
Visitors will take the hands-on farm tour, then enjoy a locally sourced, five-course meal. Attendees will make their own butter, then try it on homemade bread for the appetizer. The menu includes Hansen's cheese curd Caprese salad, gnocchi, Wagyu-Holstein New York strip steak with mashed potatoes and summer vegetables, creme brulee and petit fours.
The chefs for the evening, owners of Saticoy Depot Bakery, will tell the story behind each course as it is served.
Price for the tour and meal is $59.95 per person, ages 21 and older only.
To book tickets, visit hansendairy.com or call Jordan Hansen at 988-9834.
