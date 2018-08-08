CEDAR FALLS -- Cedar Falls Community Theatre has chosen the cast for the upcoming "13 the Musical."
The show will be presented at the Oster Regent Theatre from Thursday through Sunday and is directed by Bob Filippone. Music directors are Daniel Gast and Rosemary Gast. The choreographer is Glori Dei Filippone.
The cast includes Annie Brown, Sylvia Brown, Blake Drinovsky, Bella Feldhake, Celina Feldhake, Glori Dei Filippone, Lily Gast, Arlo Hettle, Gena Koinzan, Chris Kroeger, Erin McRae, Marley Millar, Alexandra Mullnix, Lily Myers, Lydia Ochoa, Andrew Oleson, Kallee Potratz, Tanner Striegel, Ava Torres, Emily Vering, Megan Wheelock, Kyla Wright and Abby Zeets.
For more information about tickets, call 277-5283 or go to www.MyCFCT.org.
Savanna walk
set Saturday
CEDAR FALLS -- A walk on Saturday at Cedar Bend Savanna will be hosted by the Cedar Prairie Group of the Sierra Club, the Iowa Prairie Network and Friends of the Tallgrass Prairie Center.
The black/bur oak savanna is a relic of pre-settlement vegetation and contains an interesting mixture of savanna and prairie plants.
Bruce Stiles and Daryl Smith will be resource persons for the walk. People should meet at 9 a.m. at the Thunder Ridge Mall parking lot in Cedar Falls and car pool/caravan to the site. For those who wish to join the group at Washington/Union Access at 9:15 a.m., it is located just east of the Cedar River on the south side of Cedar Wapsie Road.
Call Daryl Smith at 290-4160 for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.