CEDAR FALLS – The College Hill Farmers Market will host a rain barrel workshop from 5 to 6 p.m. today.
The Black Hawk Soil & Water Conservation District is collaborating with the city of Cedar Falls, Green Iowa AmeriCorps: Land and Water Stewards, and community partners to provide tools, materials and instructions for a ready-to-install rain barrel. The rain barrels are recycled, 55-gallon food grade drums, repurposed for rain water harvesting to help reduce waste, conserve water, and make backyards more sustainable.
Registration fee is $20 to be paid on site in cash or check. Space is limited. For further information or to register, contact Josh Balk at 296-3262 ext. 3 or joshua.balk@ia.nacdnet.net.
Everyone is invited to the Octopus College Hill afterward for a free, informative presentation on rain water harvesting as part of Green Drinks Cedar Valley starting at 6 p.m.
Kimball market set for Saturday
WATERLOO — The Kimball Ridge Family Market is set for 8 a.m. to noon Saturday in the Kimball Ridge Place parking lot at thec corner of Kimball and Ridgeway avenues.
Vendors will feature vegetables that grow in heads, such as broccoli, cabbage, and cauliflower. Complimentary samples of fresh vegetables and dip and a cool beverage will be offered. Also featured will be Rhonda Roberts and her gluten-free baked goods, with samples of gluten-free cinnamon rolls available.
Country jam Sunday in CF
CEDAR FALLS — The Country Good Timers will host a country music jam session from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the Cedar Falls Community Center in the 500 block of Main Street.
Everyone is welcome.
Waverly vets to serve meal
WAVERLY — A free-will offering breakfast will be served by the Waverly Area Veterans Post from 7:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. N.W.
The menu will include eggs, biscuits and gravy, hash brown casserole, fresh rolls, and coffee and juice.
The public is welcome.
West High will hold can drive
WATERLOO — The West High School vocal music department will have its monthly redeemable can drive from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Baltimore Street entrance of the West parking lot.
Students will be outside to remove five-cent refundable glass, plastic, and aluminum beverage containers from vehicles. Funds raised each month support the West vocal music department.
Jubilee UMC sets Southern dinner
WATERLOO — Jubilee UMC Resource Center, at the corner of East Fourth and Newell streets, will host a LeChristopher’s Southern cuisine dinner Sunday, beginning at noon.
Dishes are prepared by the food specialists at Jubilee. This month’s menu will feature some of these dishes: pork loin, fried chicken, sweet potatoes, macaroni and cheese, salmon patties, cabbage, okra, pies, and cakes. Salads and beverages are served with meals.
Cost of the meal is $15 for adults, $10 for children. For more information or take-out dinners, call 234-5307.
Lions Club hosts speaker Monday
CEDAR FALLS — The problem of human trafficking will be presented to the Cedar Falls Lions Club meeting at noon on Monday in the Windridge building on the Western Home Communities south campus.
Trafficking specialist Yoshida Thomas with Friends of the Family will speak.
The Cedar Falls Lions meet each Monday. Guests are welcome. Contact Roy Justis at (319) 321-2048 for details.
Quota Club sets July 23 meeting
CEDAR FALLS — Quota’s regular monthly meeting will be July 23 at the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, 3117 Greenhill Circle.
A social begins at 5:30 p.m., with dinner at 6 p.m.
The menu includes assorted salads, meat/cheese tray, bread, and beverage. The cost is $10.
Call Pat at 233-4635 by Sunday for reservations or more information.
