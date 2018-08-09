WATERLOO -- The Midwest Grease Kings will host the second annual "Real Steel Resurgent" car show and swap meet Saturday at the National Cattle Congress grounds.
The swap meet starts at 9 a.m., with gates open at 11 a.m. for the car show. Burn-out box is at 1 p.m.
Admission will be $5 for adults, or free for those younger than 12, as well as veterans. Proceeds will go to the Cedar Valley Honor Flight.
Church to host
Southern dinner
WATERLOO -- Jubilee UMC Resource Center, East Fourth and Newell streets, will host a LeChristopher’s Southern Cuisine Dinner on Sunday, beginning at noon.
This month's menu will feature fried and baked chicken, sweet potatoes, macaroni and cheese, salmon patties, collard greens, okra and pies and cakes. Salads and beverages are served with meals.
Cost of the meal is $12 for adults and $6 for children. For take-out dinners, call 234-5307.
Music jam set
in CF Sunday
CEDAR FALLS -- The Country Good Timers will host a country music jam session from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the Cedar Falls Community Center in the 500 block of Main Street.
Everyone is welcome.
Stroke support
group to meet
WAVERLY -- The Waverly Health Center will host the “Stronger After Stroke” support group on from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in Tendrils Rooftop Garden.
Those who have had a stroke, no matter how long ago, as well as caregivers are all welcome.
This event is free and open to the public. People should park in the Red Lot and enter through the Tendrils Rooftop Garden event entrance, located south of the Center Pharmacy drive-up.
Archery event
set in Fayette
FAYETTE -- Rinehart Targets will host a weekend of archery and friendly competition at the Rinehart R100, taking place Aug. 17-19 at Echo Valley Archers.
Participants will have the opportunity to take shots on lifelike targets -- life-sized lions, zebras and rhinos, as well as a new custom 7-foot tall T-Rex.
There will be games, novelty shoots, raffles and the opportunity to win a number of prize packages.
School reunion
set in Shell Rock
SHELL ROCK -- A Shell Rock All School Reunion will be Aug. 19, beginning at noon with a potluck at the Boyd Building in Shell Rock.
People should bring a dish to share and table service. Drinks are provided.
Anyone who has ever attended school or taught in Shell Rock is welcome and encouraged to attend. Feel free to bring any memorabilia.
Blood drive in
Independence
INDEPENDENCE -- A Buchanan County community blood drive is set for noon to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at BCHC Wellness Center, 1600 First St. E.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
Hy-Vee to host
glass painting
WATERLOO -- The Ansborough Hy-Vee will host a lemonade glass painting open house from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 24 in the store club room.
People can choose a design and paint a lemonade glass or two.
The class fee includes glass, supplies and appetizers. Pay and register at the Ansborough Hy-Vee customer service counter or call 233-3266.
UNI art gallery
exhibit planned
CEDAR FALLS -- The University of Northern Iowa Gallery of Art will present "Drop Shadow" by UNI professor of art Aaron Wilson and "Visions" by UNI assistant professor of art Noah Doely from Aug. 20 through Sept. 29.
The opening reception starts at 6 p.m. Aug. 28 in the Kamerick Art Building south lobby. Doely also will present a gallery talk on "Degrees of Certainty" at 6 p.m. Sept. 25 in the gallery, which is in the Kamerick Art Building, Room 113.
All events are free and open to the public.
