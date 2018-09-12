CEDAR FALLS — The El Kahir Shrine Kruzers 28th annual Car, Bike and Truck Show will take place Sunday at the Cedar Falls Eagles Club, 2125 Lone Tree Road.
Registration is from 9 a.m. to noon.
Pre-registration entry fees are $15, or $20 the day of the show.
Entry to the grounds is free for spectators. Food and refreshments will be available.
For more information, call Jim at (319) 239-6927.
Sierra Club trip planned
CEDAR FALLS — There will be an excursion to the Boeck Prairie Ridge Marsh Farm on Saturday, sponsored by the Sierra Club Cedar Prairie Group, the Iowa Prairie Network and Friends of the Tallgrass Prairie Center.
The farm, owned by Bob and Desiree Boeck, includes a Conservation Reserve Program prairie planting and a marshy area enrolled in the Wetland Reserve Program.
Since enrollment, several native grass and forb species have become part of the native vegetation.
A borrow pit in the southwest corner has been deepened and enlarged for fishing and swimming activities. Numerous milkweed seeds have been spread annually with to help counteract the monarch population decline.
Prairie Ridge Marsh is located at 5601 Wagner Road, Cedar Falls, or 0.6 mile north of the intersection of Dunkerton Road and V25 (Wagner Road) on the west side. Plan to meet at the site at 9:30 a.m. Walking on the site is easy.
Call Daryl Smith at (319) 290-4160 with any questions.
