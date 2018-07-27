CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls affiliate of the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network will host a gathering for those impacted by pancreatic cancer, or those who are interested in learning more about volunteering, at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Cedar Falls Public Library conference room, 524 Main St.
Those gathered will share their stories, discuss Advocacy Day, PurpleLight planning and volunteer opportunities. Anyone interested is encouraged to attend.
For information, email ajardon@pancanvolunteer.org or call 290-7691.
Opioids, heroin topic of meeting
GRUNDY CENTER – Health care and emergency medical services professionals as well as members of the public are welcome to an educational program, “Opioid, Heroin and Fentanyl Awareness,” on Wednesday.
The seminar, which also includes free training on the administration of Naloxone, is sponsored by the Grundy County Memorial Hospital in conjunction with Pathways Behavioral Services of Waterloo.
Two classes are offered: 7 to 8:30 a.m. or 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the hospital’s education room. Email Tasha.Opperman@unitypoint.org or call 824-4162 for more information.
Mother’s support group scheduled
WAVERLY — Waverly Health Center will host a breastfeeding support group from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday in the Carstensen-Gruben room on the WHC campus.
The group is offered to families with any age breastfeeding child and strives to help mothers and babies learn from other moms.
The group is free and registration is not required. People should park in the Orange Lot and enter through the Orange Entrance.
Historical group hosts program
WAVERLY — The Bremer County Historical Society will present “Keeping Cool, the story of the Ice Man” at 2 p.m. Aug. 5 at the Bremer County Historical Society Museum, 402 W. Bremer Ave.
The program features storyteller Patricia Coffie with artifacts from the museum and Coffie’s own collection.
She will talk about how ice was harvested and stored for use all summer long.
Cost of the event is $5 per person.
Blood drive set in Oelwein
OELWEIN — There will be an Oelwein community blood drive from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at Community Plaza, 25 W. Charles St.
Make an appointment at lifeservebloodcenter.org or by calling (800) 287-4903.
Master gardener course slated
WATERLOO — Iowa State University Extension and Outreach in Black Hawk County will host an informational open house for anyone interested in taking the master gardener course this fall.
It will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at 3420 University Ave. People can learn more about the program, classes, volunteer opportunities and more from current master gardeners. Refreshments will be provided.
For more information, go to www.extension.iastate.edu/blackhawk/ or call 234-6811.
Kids’ gardening, cooking class set
WATERLOO — There will be a Kids ‘N the Garden cooking class from 4 to 5 p.m. Aug. 9 at Hy-Vee’s One Step Garden, 3700 University Ave., next to Caribou Coffee.
School-age kids are welcome to attend and join a dietitian to learn how to build a healthy lunch box, create healthy snacks and complete a variety of crafts, games and activities.
Kids of all ages can join the dietitian to pluck herbs, vegetables and fruits from the garden and prepare recipes with them.
To register and prepay, call 233-3266.
