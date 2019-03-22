Eagles potluck slated Saturday
WATERLOO—Waterloo Eagles members will have a potluck dinner from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Cost is $5 per person plus a dish to share. Live music will be provided by Donnie Heffernen, entertaining with pop, rock and country music.
Chuck-A-Luck will follow the meal and music.
Button Club meeting set
WATERLOO — The Black Hawk Button Club will gather at 1 p.m. Wednesday at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 207 W. Louise St. (two blocks behind UnityPoint-Allen Hospital).
Anyone interested in the art and history of buttons is welcome to come.
In place of a formal program, following the business meeting and refreshments, individuals will have “free time” to work on projects, competition boards, button crafts or use club resources to help identify buttons.
For further information, call Anna at 415-7550.
Woman’s Club style show set
CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls Woman’s Club will host a spring style show on March 23 at the Cedar Fall Woman’s Club, 304 Clay St.
Maurices, Ross Dress for Less and Lane Bryant will display spring styles, and free light refreshments will be served.
The event is sponsored by the membership committee for current members and their guests. Anyone in the club who would like to attend, call 266-1431 or 290-4338 for information.
AMVETS host fish fry
EVANSDALE — The Evansdale AMVETS, 706 Colleen Ave., will have a fish fry from 5 to 7 p.m. today.
The menu also will include potatoes, salad, vegetable and dessert.
Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children 10 and under.
4-H event set for March 30
INDEPENDENCE — The 2019 4-H Communications Day is scheduled for March 30.
Buchanan County 4-Hers will demonstrate their expertise on everything from archery to Greek and Roman gods to “How to use a Kreg jig to join boards” or “How to make Apple Salsa.”
Nineteen group or individual presenters are scheduled during the event at the First Presbyterian Church.
Presentations will begin at 10 a.m., with an awards ceremony following at 5 p.m.
Communications Day is traditionally one of the first official events of the Buchanan County 4-H Fair season.
Webcasts set for gardening
INDEPENDENCE — The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Master Gardener program will host webcasts this spring.
Master gardeners will gain educational hours while learning about managing vegetable pests, engaging with new audiences and gardening in containers.
The one-and-a-half hour webcasts are scheduled at the ISU Extension and Outreach Buchanan County office for Thursday and April 18. Programs will run two hours, from 6-8 p.m., to allow some additional discussion time for each topic.
To register, contact Ashley Sherrets at sherrets@iastate.edu or 334-7161. The webcasts are free of charge and open to anyone who may be interested.
Friends event set at Bridges
WATERLOO — The Friends of the Garden will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at Bridges Senior Lifestyle Living, 214 Washington St.
Parking is on the west side of the building or the lower level.
There will be a potluck, followed by a program on trees and garden plants by Keith Kovarik from K & K Nurseries.
Cost is $5 per person, and new members are welcome.
Retirees dinner slated Monday
CEDAR FALLS — The monthly dinner for Waterloo Industries retirees and former employees will start at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Family Restaurant in Cedar Falls.
All are welcome.
Job Foundation sets game night
WATERLOO — The Job Foundation will host a Valleyopoly Game Night from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Waterloo Elks Club, 407 E. Park Ave.
Valleyopoly is a Monopoly-style board game customized to highlight businesses in the Cedar Valley.
Tickets are $20 per person and are available now at www.thejobfoundation.org. People can register as individuals or as team players. Refreshments will be provided, and a cash bar will be available.
Each winner has the opportunity to receive one of many prizes from SingleSpeed, Briqhouse, Pump Haus and many other restaurants. The event is sponsored by the University of Iowa Community Credit Union, Ameriprise Financial and CUNA Mutual Group.
For more information, contact Darvel Givens at 504-2309 or darvel@the jobfoundation.org.
Impersonator to perform
WATERLOO — Elvis impersonator Bill Chrastil will perform at the Waterloo Eagles, 202 E. First St., on March 30.
The performance is open to the public. Doors open at 5 p.m., with showtime at 7 p.m.
Advanced tickets can be purchased for $15. Tickets the day of show are $20.
Blood drive set in Oelwein
OELWEIN — An Oelwein community blood drive is set for 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 4 at Community Plaza, 25 W. Charles St.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
