This image released by Disney shows Moana, voiced by Auli'i Cravalho, in a scene from the animated film, "Moana."

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Bucks have announced “Moana” will be the feature film for the final Family Movie Night in 2018.

The 2016 animated film in will be played on the 474-square foot LED video board at Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium on Saturday.

Gates will open at 6:30 p.m., with the movie starting at 7 p.m.

There will be free admission, and fans are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair and sit on the field to watch the movie. No outside food or drink will be allowed, as the concessions stands will be open.

Steak supper set Saturday

CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary 49 will have a steak night from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday at 1934 Irving.

Entertainment will follow. The proceeds will go toward the hospital programs.

KCs to serve Sunday meal

WATERLOO — Knights of Columbus Council 11192 will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday at Queen of Peace Catholic Church’s Scallon Hall, 320 Mulberry St.

The menu includes pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, chorizo and eggs, cinnamon rolls and beverage.

Cost is $7 for adults, or free for kids younger than 5. Part of the proceeds will go to St. Vincent de Paul Society.

Blood drive is set in Waverly

WAVERLY — A Waverly community blood drive will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Waverly Civic Center, 200 First St. N.E.

For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org, or call (800) 287-4903.

