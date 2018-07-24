WATERLOO — The Waterloo Bucks have announced “Moana” will be the feature film for the final Family Movie Night in 2018.
The 2016 animated film in will be played on the 474-square foot LED video board at Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium on Saturday.
Gates will open at 6:30 p.m., with the movie starting at 7 p.m.
There will be free admission, and fans are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair and sit on the field to watch the movie. No outside food or drink will be allowed, as the concessions stands will be open.
Steak supper set Saturday
CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary 49 will have a steak night from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday at 1934 Irving.
Entertainment will follow. The proceeds will go toward the hospital programs.
KCs to serve Sunday meal
WATERLOO — Knights of Columbus Council 11192 will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday at Queen of Peace Catholic Church’s Scallon Hall, 320 Mulberry St.
The menu includes pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, chorizo and eggs, cinnamon rolls and beverage.
Cost is $7 for adults, or free for kids younger than 5. Part of the proceeds will go to St. Vincent de Paul Society.
Blood drive is set in Waverly
WAVERLY — A Waverly community blood drive will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Waverly Civic Center, 200 First St. N.E.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org, or call (800) 287-4903.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.