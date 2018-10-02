Janesville dinner

Janesville United Methodist Church will have a turkey dinner on Sunday at the  Riviera-Roose.

WAVERLY — Waverly Health Center will host a free breastfeeding support groups from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday.

The group is offered to families with any age breastfeeding child and strives to help mothers and babies learn from other moms.

Surgical weight loss talk slated

WAVERLY — Waverly Health Center will host a “Is Surgical Weight Loss Right for Me?” presentation from 6:30 to 8 p.m. today in Tendrils Rooftop Garden on the WHC campus.

Dr. J. Matthew Glascock will speak.

The event is free and open to all, but registration is requested at (319) 483-1360.

VFW events announced

WATERLOO — The Sullivan Brothers VFW Post 1623 will serve goulash, side salad, dinner roll and dessert for $5 from 5 to 7 p.m. today.

Free pool games are planned for Wednesday, and Bingo will be played from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday.

Casey’s Music to Go will provide karaoke from 8 to midnight Friday. Saturday is the Hawkeye game with snacks.

The Pepper tournament Sunday is set for 2 to 4 p.m.

Turkey dinner in Janesville

JANESVILLE — Janesville United Methodist Church will have a turkey dinner from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the Janesville Riviera-Roose Event Center.

The menu includes turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, sweet potatoes, cranberry relish, applesauce, rolls and butter, homemade pie and drink.

Cost is $9.50 in advance or $10.50 at the door; $3.50 for children ages 5 to 10 and free for children ages 4 and younger. For advance tickets, call 987-2216, 352-6519 or 987-2596.

