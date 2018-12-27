WATERLOO — Knights of Columbus Council 11192 will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast at Queen of Peace Church from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday in Scallon Hall.
The menu also includes sausage, scrambled eggs, chorizo and eggs, cinnamon rolls and beverage.
Cost is $7 for adults, and free for kids younger than 5.
The church is located at 320 Mulberry St.
Blood drive set in Cedar Falls
CEDAR FALLS — The annual Cedar Valley Holiday Blood Drive with the American Red Cross is set for 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center on the University of Northern Iowa campus.
For an appointment, go to RedCrossBlood.org or call (800) 733-2767.
Author to speak Jan. 3 in Sumner
SUMNER — Linda Betsinger McCann will speak at the Sumner Public Library at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 3 about her newest book, “Prisoner of War Camps in Iowa.”
This is open to everyone and there is no admission charge.
Iowa had two main camps, Algona and Clarinda, holding German, Italian and Japanese POWs during World War II.
McCann has begun researching her next book, on “Rosie the Riveters” from Iowa.
Support group meets Jan. 7
WAVERLY — The Waverly Health Center will host a new, monthly “Healthy You” weight loss support group starting from 6 to 7 p.m. Jan. 7 in Tendrils Rooftop Garden on the WHC campus.
The group will meet the first Monday of each month.
The support group offers a setting to share experiences, receive encouragement and get the education needed to develop and maintain a healthy lifestyle.
