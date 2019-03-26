WATERLOO — Knights of Columbus Council No. 11192 will host an-all-you-can-eat breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday in Scallon Hall at Queen of Peace Parish.
Pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, chorizo and eggs, cinnamon rolls and beverage will be served. Cost is $7 for adults or free for those younger than 5.
Memorial brick requests sought
WATERLOO – Veterans memorial bricks are on sale through the Memorial Hall commission.
Brick requests can be dropped off at the Fire Department and City Clerk’s Office. Payments are processed by the Clerk’s Office and the forms are forwarded to the Memorial Hall Commission for review. Black Hawk Memorial then engraves the brick.
Brick orders can be picked up at Fire Station No. 1, 425 E. 3rd St., the City Clerk’s Office or by calling Marcia Courbat at 233-4569.
Orders should be placed by Sunday to have them laid by Memorial Day.
Eagles to host fish fry Friday
WATERLOO — All-you-can-eat cod, french fries and coleslaw will be served on Friday evening at the Waterloo Eagles, 202 E. First St.
Serving is from 5:30 to 8 p.m., and cost to the public is $10.
Impersonator to perform Elvis
WATERLOO — Elvis impersonator Bill Chrastil will perform at the Waterloo Eagles, 202 E. First St., on Saturday.
The performance is open to the public. Doors open at 5 p.m., with showtime at 7 p.m.
Advance tickets can be purchased for $15. Tickets the day of show are $20.
Blood drive set in New Hampton
NEW HAMPTON — The New Hampton Community Center, 112 E. Spring St., will host a blood drive from noon to 5:30 p.m. April 2.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
College entrance help set in April
WATERLOO — A representative from the TRIO Educational Opportunity Center will be at the Waterloo Public Library on the first and third Mondays of the month, beginning April 1.
He or she will be there from 3 to 5 p.m. on the second floor.
Help is available with career questions, college alternatives, completing college applications and FAFSA applications, scholarship guidance and rehabilitating defaulted student loans.
Christian event slated Saturday
WATERLOO — Payne AME Church, 1044 Mobile St., will host a Christian education conference from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Theme is “We must be informed to be inspired.”
Speakers include the Rev. Dr. Vapordeal Sanders, the Rev. Abraham Funchess, the Rev. Vera Wallican, the Rev. Richard Coleman and Rev. Dr. Janet Johnson.
Keynote speaker is Quovadis Marshall, the pastor of Hope City Church.
Registration is $45 and includes continental breakfast and lunch.
The conference is open to the public. For more information or to register, call the church office at 233-8189.
