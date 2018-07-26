BRANDON — Brandon Days are set for Friday through Sunday, featuring the theme “Pirates.”
Events Friday include a bean bags tournament at 7 p.m., and at 5 p.m., food, fun and drinks at Phat’s Pub and Grill.
Highlights Saturday include the 11th annual Tractorcade, the 10 a.m. parade and a noon horseshoe tournament.
There will be inflatables in the park, face painting and balloon creations, a plate dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. and an auction is set for 7 p.m. Events Saturday will close with a dance at Phat’s Pub & Grill from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. with music by Hard Tellin.’
There will be a car show at noon Sunday at Brandon City Park, followed by the annual Car Cruise on Main Street at 3 p.m. and a 50/50 raffle drawing at 4 p.m.
TWINS to play at Friday’loo
WATERLOO — Main Street Waterloo’s next Friday’loo will be from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday in Lincoln Park downtown.
Musical entertainment will be provided by the TWINS, with a mix of rock, American grunge, brutish jangle and Midwest soul music.
Admission is free. Sponsors for the year include Hawkeye Community College, Greenwood Family Pharmacies, JSA Development, Lincoln Savings Bank and UICCU.
Market set for Saturday
WATERLOO — The Urban Farmers Market is set for 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Riverloop Expo Plaza downtown.
There will be sweet corn and a variety of other fresh produce, flavored popcorn, drinks, arts, handicrafts, jams, homemade breads and much more.
North End Arts and Music Fest will have a community tent, as well as UNI CEEE—Energy Planning Program.
CF Lions Club to meet Monday
CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Lions Club will meet at noon Monday in WindRidge on the Western Home south campus in Cedar Falls.
The program will be presented by Mallory Petche from the Ethnic Minorities of Burma.
A few years ago a number of refugees from Burma settled in Iowa, many here in the Waterloo-Cedar Falls area. This population had struggles with language and employment opportunities after living in remote parts of Burma or in refugee camps.
Guests are always welcome. For details, call Rich Congdon at 240-1154.
Club elects new officers
WATERLOO — New officers have been chosen for the Waterloo Speechmasters Toastmasters club.
Newly elected officers for the 2018 year are Huda Alsultan, president; Eric Brodahl, vice president education/immediate past president; Sharon Silva, vice president membership; Mary Martin Lane, secretary; Terry Gaumer, treasurer; Williamangelo (Will) Frost, sergeant at arms; and Lindsay Pieters, vice president public relations.
The volunteer club, which is devoted to helping people become better speakers and leaders, was awarded ‘Distinguished Club’ status by Toastmasters’ international headquarters in California.
Members achieved key objectives for member development, education and good administration.
Visitors are always welcome to attend Waterloo Speechmasters, which meets every Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. at the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa through Aug. 10 and at Mill Race, 200 State St., Cedar Falls, from Aug. 17-31.
Blood drive set in Ossian
OSSIAN — The Taylor Numedahl Scholarship blood drive is set for 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Ossian Community Center, 123 Main St.
Make an appointment at lifeservebloodcenter.org or by calling (800) 287-4903.
