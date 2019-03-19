WAVERLY -- There will be a Waverly community blood drive from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 27 at Waverly Civic Center, 200 First St. NE.
Schedule a blood donation appointment at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
WHC to host
presentation
WAVERLY -- Waverly Health Center will host a "Is Surgical Weight Loss Right for Me?" presentation from 6 to 7 p.m. March 26 from 6 to 7 p.m. in Tendrils Rooftop Garden on the WHC campus.
Dr. J. Matthew Glascock will speak.
This event is free and open to all. Registration is requested at (319) 483-1360.
Music festival
set for March 31
WATERLOO -- The 22nd annual Vintage Music Festival will take place from noon to 8 p.m. March 31 at the Majestic Moon Event Center, 1955 Locke Ave (the former Knights of Columbus building).
The family-friendly festival include musical entertainment, food, drink and dancing. Area bands donate their time and talent to make this event possible each year.
Bands featured this year include the Vinyl Frontier, Phil & Travis, Jeanie Uncorked, Cross Tie Walker, the Ramblers, Vic & Van Switzer and Friends and Mike Price and the Majic Moon Band.
This year’s event will be dedicated to the memory of Jack Stowe and John Stubbs, two of the festival’s originators.
Food and beverages will be available for purchase, and the bar will be open throughout the event. Admission is free, with a suggested donation to help cover expenses.
UNI to present
student exhibit
CEDAR FALLS -- The University of Northern Iowa Gallery of Art and the UNI Department of Art will present the annual Juried Student Art Exhibition in Kamerick Art Building ) South from Monday through April 20.
An awards ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. Monday in the KAB Auditorium, Room 111. The Friends of the UNI Permanent Art Collection & Gallery are co-sponsoring the opening reception, which follows the ceremony.
This competitive exhibition showcases outstanding recent artworks by students enrolled in classes in the UNI Department of Art. The juror for this year's competition is T.J. Dedeaux-Norris, assistant professor of art from the School of Art and Art History at the University of Iowa. Dedeaux-Norris will make a selection from approximately 300 student entries and choose a number of merit awards and honorable mentions.
All events are free and open to the public.
