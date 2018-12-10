Try 1 month for 99¢
INDEPENDENCE — The BCHC Wellness Center will host a community blood drive from noon to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.\

Noon Kiwanis meet Tuesday

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Noon Kiwanis will meet Tuesday at the Elks Lodge for a noon luncheon.

Noel Anderson will speak on the city of Waterloo’s Infill Housing Program.

Anyone interested in serving children or wants to know more about Kiwanis is welcome to join the Tuesday meetings. Call Larry Cain at 231-9871 for more information.

Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers.

