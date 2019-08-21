CEDAR FALLS — First United Methodist Church, 718 Clay St., will host a blood drive from 12:30 to 6 p.m. Monday.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
CF baker wins bundt cake prize
DES MOINES — Mary Lyman of Cedar Falls has won first place and a $75 gift certificate in the Kitchen College Classic Bundt Cake competition, judged Thursday, at the 2019 Iowa State Fair.
Rachel Petersen of Knoxville earned second place and a $50 gift certificate. Jordyn Siepker of Des Moines claimed third place and a $25 gift certificate.
Entries were judged on appearance, moistness, flavor and texture.
Quota to help at food bank
WATERLOO — Members of the Quota Club will volunteer at the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, 1605 Lafayette St., from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 29 and Sept. 17 and 26.
Everyone is welcome to participate. Ask for Marge when you arrive. For more information, go to waterloo quota.com.
Garden friends meet Monday
WATERLOO — Friends of the Garden will have a meeting Monday at Bridges Senior Lifestyle Living, 214 Washington, starting at 6 p.m.
Parking is on the west side of the building or on the lower level.
Speaker for the August meeting will be Corey Thompson from the KCRG weather team.
New members are welcome. Call 232-3283 with any questions.
