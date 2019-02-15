WATERLOO — The Consecrated Choir of Corinthian Baptist Church, 915 Willow St., will present a black history program at 4 p.m. Sunday.
The program is titled “No Way But God,” with interesting portraits of black history through readings, songs, along with some humor by Simple, as written by Langston Hughes.
The public is welcome. For more information, call the church at 235-0411.
Black history topic of event
WATERLOO — Community Southern Baptist Church, 522 Anthony St., will have a tribute to Black History Month with a “From Bondage to Freedom” spiritual awakening and soul food program from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 23.
Sponsored by Sisters Who Care, the Rev. Thompson will be the speaker, and there will be trivia quizzes on Bible and black history knowledge.
There is no charge; donations will be accepted. The Rev. Ted Keys is the pastor.
Proud Image officers named
WATERLOO — Jons Olsson was installed as president of the Proud Image Chorus at a recent dinner.
Other officers include Roger Holeman, VP membership; the Rev. Steve Klawonn, VP music; Denny Craun Jr., VP communication; Craig Holdiman, secretary/treasurer; and Mark Lyman, Dave Hamblin, Alan Ferden, Dan Bogart and Don Lubbert, board members at large.
J.P. Marshall with the Harmony Foundation of North Liberty led the installation.
This award-winning a cappella group will celebrate its 40th anniversary with the annual spring show May 4 at Central Intermediate School.
Men in the Cedar Valley who like to sing are welcome to attend rehearsals at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4031 Lafayette Road, Evansdale. For more information, call 229-4291.
Historical group hosts meeting
WATERLOO — Bob Cutsforth is the guest speaker at the Feb. 26 meeting of the Cedar Valley Historical Society.
Cutsforth will discuss the history of the Waterloo Fire Department, where he worked from 1962 to his retirement in 1994. For years, he has been collecting firefighting history and paraphernalia, some of which will be on display at this event.
His presentation will begin in 1861, when the Waterloo Hook and Ladder Co. was formed. This, as well as other early fire departments, were volunteer. It was not until 1904 when the city agreed to fully fund the fire department, hiring a fire chief and 11 firemen.
The presentation will be at the Grout Museum of History and Science, 503 South St. starting at 7 p.m. Refreshments will be served after the presentation. All programs are open to the public. Program admission fees are $3 for adults and $2 for children.
COR program set Monday
WATERLOO — “Church Structure and Hierarchy” is the topic for this month’s “Focus on Faith” discussion from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday at COR, 220 E. Fourth St.
The discussions are in conjunction with the rite of Christian initiation of adults and provide an opportunity to explore different aspects of the Catholic faith. They are open to all adults and young adults who want to review or learn more about the faith.
‘Critical Choices’ workshop set
WATERLOO — The Catholic Parishes in Waterloo and Cedar Valley Hospice will co-host a “Critical Choices” workshop from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the St. Francis Room on the lower level of St. Edward Church.
The workshop discusses the importance of advance medical directives and examines the kind of personal, spiritual and medical care a person may wish to receive if they are seriously ill and unable to speak for themselves.
Reserve a spot at 233-0498 or online at https://waterloocatholics.org/critical-choices-workshops.
Listening session set for Catholics
WATERLOO — There will be a listening session for inactive, alienated, discouraged and former Catholics at 7 p.m. Feb. 20 at COR, 220 E. Fourth St., hosted by the Catholic Parishes in Waterloo.
It’s an opportunity for adults or young adults who wish to discuss their past, present or future relationship to the Catholic Church in a safe, discreet environment.
For information contact Dave Cushing at 233-0498 or email dbqwcaf@dbqarch.org.
Blood drive set in Cedar Falls
CEDAR FALLS — A Cedar Falls community blood drive is set for 12:30 to 6 p.m. Feb. 25 at First United Methodist Church, 718 Clay St.
Schedule a blood donation appointment at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
