Bible Conference set this weekend
CEDAR FALLS — The annual joint Bible Conference of Western Avenue Gospel Hall and the Cedar Falls Gospel Hall will take place on Saturday and Sunday at Cedar Falls High School, 12th and Division streets.
On Saturday, prayer and ministry will begin at 10 a.m. At 1 p.m., there will be a children’s meeting, and at 2 p.m. prayer and ministry. There will be a testimony meeting starting at 6:15 p.m., followed by a gospel meeting at 6:45 p.m.
On Sunday, Bible reading starts at 9 a.m., followed by breaking of bread at 10:15 a.m. Children’s meeting starts at 1 p.m., and prayer and ministry starts at 2 p.m. There will be a gospel meeting at Western Avenue at 6:30 p.m. and Cedar Falls Gospel Hall at 6:30 p.m.
AMVETS host fish fry Friday
EVANSDALE — The Evansdale AMVETS Riders Post 31 will host a fish fry from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.
The $10 meal includes an all-you-can-eat fish dinner, plus dessert.
Cancer network meets Thursday
CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls affiliate of the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network will host a meeting of volunteers at 6 p.m. Thursday in Room 11, 4th floor, MercyOne (formerly Covenant Medical Center) Women’s Building, 3421 W. Ninth St.
The meeting will focus on PurpleLight planning, Advocacy Day and volunteer opportunities. Anyone interested in learning about opportunities to participate in the fight against pancreatic cancer is encouraged to attend. Bottled water and snacks will be available.
For information, contact Amy Jardon at ajardon@pancanvolunteer.org or at 290-7691.
Legion plans week’s events
WATERLOO — American Legion Post 138 at 728 Commercial St. has several events planned.
Hotdogs, tenderloins and steak sandwiches will be served starting at noon today.
The kitchen is open from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday. There’s a fish fry from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday.
A pepper tournament will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Historical group hosts speaker
WATERLOO — Retired professional photographer David Marvitz will be the guest speaker at the Cedar Valley Historical Society meeting on Tuesday.
The event starts at 7 p.m. at the Grout Museum of History and Science, 503 South St.
Marvitz has had a long career that began in the 1970s, and there will be a display from his personal collection of old equipment, photographs and postcards.
Guests are asked to park in the upper parking lot off of South Street. Refreshments will be served.
All programs are open to the public. Program admission fees are $3 for adults and $2 for children.
New members are always welcome. Anyone interested in becoming a member and learning more about upcoming programs should contact Craig Bravender at 296-3019.
Blood drive set in New Hampton
NEW HAMPTON — A New Hampton community blood drive is set for noon to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the New Hampton Community Center, 112 E. Spring St.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
To sign up, go to www.buchanancountyparks.com.
Workshop set for silk scarves
HAZLETON — The Fontana Interpretive Nature Center will have a workshop on naturally dying silk scarves from 10 to 11:30 a.m. May 11.
Participants choose the size scarf they wish in a pre-washed and mordanted raw silk and use spring leaves and flowers to color them.
Cost is $6 for an 11-by-60-inch scarf or $12 for a 22-by-90-inch scarf.
Register at www.buchanancountyparks.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.