CEDAR FALLS -- Bible meetings are scheduled for from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday and Jan. 20 and 27 and Feb. 3, 10, 17 and 24 at the Cedar Falls Band Hall, 211 Washington St.
Leaders will use the Bible for text.
With questions, call P. Johnson at (720) 280-9730 or K. Eicher at 610-8161.
Blood drive
set in Dike
DIKE -- Dike United Methodist Church, 439 Church St., will host a blood drive from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
Eagles plans
week's events
WATERLOO -- The Fraternal Order of the Eagles, 202 E. First St., has several events planned.
A chicken breast dinner is set for 5:30 to 8 p.m. today, with music from Front Street from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m.
On Saturday, there is a soup cook-off planned from 1 to 3 p.m. with guest judges Mayor Quentin Hart, Bob Dorr, Principal Amy Schmitt, Craig White and Coach Bobbi Peterson.
Cost is $5 to taste the soups, with other menu items available.
A mixed doubles California pool tournament starts at 3 p.m.
A "Cedar Valley's Finest" omelet breakfast is set for 8 to 11 a.m., open to the public.
Cost is $10 for ages 7 and up, or free for those 6 and younger.
Colon cancer
screenings set
WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Health Department is offering free colon cancer screenings.
To qualify, people must be between 50 and 75; live in Black Hawk or surrounding counties; have no insurance or have a high deductible/co-pay on insurance; meet income guidelines; and not be experiencing symptoms of colon cancer.
For more information or to sign up, call 292-2225.
Teams needed
for trivia night
WATERLOO -- The Family & Children's Council will host its annual trivia night Feb. 7 at the UAW Local 838 Hall on Washington Street.
All money raised will go to support FCC's mission of happy, healthy and safe childhoods. The event starts at 6:30 p.m. and will feature challenging questions, cash prizes, food and adult beverages.
To register a team of eight for $125, call FCC at 234-7600 or email amanda@fccouncil.net.
OWLS tour set
for Thursday
CEDAR FALLS — Buchanan County Conservation will host an OWLS (Older Wiser Livelier Souls) program at 10 a.m. Thursday at the University of Northern Iowa Botanical Center, 1227 W. 27th St.
People can join a naturalist and enjoy the center. Billie Hemmer, preserves manager, will provide a group tour of the center. Those interested in carpooling will meet at Fontana at 9 a.m.
Prior registration is required by going to www.buchanancountyparks.com.
Doctor to speak
on weight loss
GRUNDY CENTER -- Waverly Health Center will present "Is Surgical Weight Loss Right for Me?" from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 22 at the Kling Memorial Library, 708 Seventh St.
Dr. J. Matthew Glascock, WHC General Surgery Clinic, will present.
This event is free and open to all.
Registration is requested at 352-8033 or www.waverlyhealthcenter.org/fitagain.
