SHELL ROCK — The Diving for Dollars Committee is planning several events to promote its fundraising campaign for a new swimming pool in Shell Rock.

A public meeting on the project will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 27 at the Boyd Building.

On Nov. 28, a fundraiser is set from 5 to 8 p.m. at Pizza Ranch, with a portion of sales going to the campaign.

On Dec. 9, a “Breakfast with Santa” event will be at the Boyd Building. Serving will be from 8 a.m. to noon.

Shell Rock’s current swimming pool was built in 1975 and is in need of expensive renovations unless replaced.

Blood drive set in New Hampton

NEW HAMPTON — The New Hampton Community Center, 112 E. Spring St., will host a blood drive from noon to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 27.

For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.

Blessed Maria sets open house

WATERLOO — Blessed Maria Assunta Pallotta Middle School will have an open house from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Nov. 27.

Doors open at 6:15 p.m.

It’s open to all fifth-grade students and parents interested in attending the school.

The night will begin with a presentation by CVCS Chief Administrator Tom Novotney and Principal Nick Satterlee.

Guests will have a chance to explore the school and meet with faculty and teachers.

Contact Sarah Smith at ssmith@cvcatholic.org or Satterlee at nsatterlee@cvcatholic.org with questions.

Area choirs host holiday concert

CEDAR FALLS — The Proud Image Chorus will join with other area choirs to present “Cedar Valley Christmas” at 7 p.m. Nov. 26 at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center.

Men who like to sing are invited to attend rehearsals every Tuesday evening from 7 to 9 p.m. at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4031 Lafayette Road, Evansdale.

For more information, call Membership VP Alan Ferden at 269-1589.

