WATERLOO — The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls, 89 Franklin St., will host a bell ringer job fair from 1 to 4 p.m. today.

Paid and volunteer bell ringers are needed for more than 7,000 hours of bell ringing during Red Kettle Season, Nov. 9-Dec. 24. About 18 kettles will be stationed throughout Waterloo and Cedar Falls with locations at local grocery stores and retail stores. Bell ringers are needed Monday through Saturday to fill various shifts from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Salvation Army also seeks volunteers to assist with bell ringing. For more information, go to www.redkettle.volunteerlocal.com.

Trinity church to hold bazaar

WATERLOO — Trinity Episcopal Church will host its 10th bazaar from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 4535 Kimball Ave.

The bazaar includes a bake sale, books and media, crafts, “this and that” sale and a silent auction.

An 11 a.m. luncheon will include sloppy joes, nachos, chips and dessert. For more information, call Sue McClure at 984-5432

Waterloo church hosts breakfast

WATERLOO — There will be a pancake breakfast at Unity Presbyterian Church, beginning at 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

Serving time will end at 11 a.m., and the church is located at Mitchell and Hammond avenues. The menu also includes scrambled eggs, sausage, fruit cup and coffee or milk.

Cost is $7, and the proceeds will help benefit missions of the church.

Socktoberfest set in Osage

OSAGE — The annual Fox River Mills Sock Sale will be Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Cedar River Complex Events Center on the Mitchell County Fairgrounds.

Hours for Socktoberfest are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.

The sale benefits local service organizations, including Osage Rotary, Osage Kiwanis and Osage Lions Club, that support community programs and events throughout the year.

