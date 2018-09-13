CLARKSVILLE — The Beaver Creek Band will play Sunday at Reading Park Bandstand, starting at 6:30 p.m.
The group plays bluegrass, country and gospel music
People should bring lawn chairs. Admission is a donation.
The park is located adjacent to the public library, near downtown Clarksville. The CHS Washington, D.C., trip students will be serving loose-meat sandwiches, brats, desserts and drinks, starting at 5:30 p.m.
In the event of rain, the concert will be canceled.
Celebration set at RiverLoop
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Center for the Arts is partnering with Veridian Credit Union to host ¡Fiesta! A Celebration of Latino Heritage on Saturday.
The community event is free and will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the RiverLoop Amphitheatre downtown.
The family-friendly outdoor event will feature live music and entertainment, traditional dance performances, kids’ activities and piñata breaking, and food and beverages for purchase.
Following the event, the Waterloo Center for the Arts will be showing “Coco” at the amphitheatre as part of their “Cinema on the Cedar” series, presented by Community Bank & Trust.
Gates open at 8 p.m., with the movie starting at 9 p.m. Admission is free with snacks and beverages available for purchase.
Lions host meal in New Hartford
NEW HARTFORD — The New Hartford Lions will host an omelet and all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the New Hartford Community Building.
Cost is $6 for adults and $3 for children younger than 12.
The D-NH after-prom group also will have a bake sale.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.