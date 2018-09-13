Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Beaver Creek Band

CLARKSVILLE — The Beaver Creek Band will play Sunday at Reading Park Bandstand, starting at 6:30 p.m.

The group plays bluegrass, country and gospel music

People should bring lawn chairs. Admission is a donation.

The park is located adjacent to the public library, near downtown Clarksville. The CHS Washington, D.C., trip students will be serving loose-meat sandwiches, brats, desserts and drinks, starting at 5:30 p.m.

In the event of rain, the concert will be canceled.

Celebration set at RiverLoop

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Center for the Arts is partnering with Veridian Credit Union to host ¡Fiesta! A Celebration of Latino Heritage on Saturday.

The community event is free and will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the RiverLoop Amphitheatre downtown.

The family-friendly outdoor event will feature live music and entertainment, traditional dance performances, kids’ activities and piñata breaking, and food and beverages for purchase.

Following the event, the Waterloo Center for the Arts will be showing “Coco” at the amphitheatre as part of their “Cinema on the Cedar” series, presented by Community Bank & Trust.

Gates open at 8 p.m., with the movie starting at 9 p.m. Admission is free with snacks and beverages available for purchase.

Lions host meal in New Hartford

NEW HARTFORD — The New Hartford Lions will host an omelet and all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the New Hartford Community Building.

Cost is $6 for adults and $3 for children younger than 12.

The D-NH after-prom group also will have a bake sale.

