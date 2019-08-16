Back to school bash open for all
WATERLOO — River’s Edge Christian Church will host a back-to-school bash for students and families from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at 1247 Cedar Bend.
The event will feature water games, activities, prizes and food. Each child attending will receive a bag of school supplies.
The public is welcome; there is no charge.
Free food pantry set in Waterloo
WATERLOO — There will be a free food pantry distribution at the Apostolic Pentecostal Church, 1645 Downing Ave., from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday.
This distribution is open to the public.
The church’s pantry operates in affiliation with the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
‘Women in Black’ service planned
WATERLOO — St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, 2024 Clearview St., will have the annual “100 Women in Black” worship service at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Guest speaker is Ruther Jean Dixon of the Gift of Life Full Gospel Church, with music from the St. Mark and the Gift of Life choirs.
Everyone is welcome.
For more information, call 233-1064 or 215-1470. The Rev. Brian Dale is the pastor of St. Mark.
Queen of Peace sets celebration
WATERLOO — Queen of Peace Parish will celebrate its patronal feast on Thursday, the feast of the Queenship of Mary.
The Most Rev. Michael Jackels, archbishop of Dubuque, will be the principal celebrant for the patronal Mass at 6 p.m. at Queen of Peace Church.
The Mass will be preceded by a rosary at 5:15 p.m. and followed by a meal.
The celebration also will be preceded by a three-day vigil, featuring guest priests and speakers on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Services on those days will include recitation of the rosary beginning at 5:15 p.m., Mass beginning at 6 p.m. and a social following the service.
The guest priests will be the Rev. Kevin Earlywine on Monday; the Rev. Chris Podhajsky on Tuesday; and the Rev. Tom Ascheman SVD on Wednesday.
All events are open to the public. The parish invites friends, neighbors and former members.
Queen of Peace Parish was established in 2002 and represents the consolidation of four previous Catholic parishes on the city’s north and east sides: St. John, St. Joseph and St. Mary parishes in Waterloo and St. Nicholas Parish in Evansdale.
The parish worships in the former St. Joseph Church in downtown Waterloo and supports a ministry to Hispanic Catholics which was established in 1993.
In the Roman Catholic tradition, the custom of naming churches after a patron saint dates back to the early centuries of the Christian community.
A schedule of events is available at https://waterloocatholics.org/patronal-feast.
