WATERLOO — River’s Edge Christian Church will host a back-to-school bash for students and families from 4 to 6 p.m. Aug. 17 at 1247 Cedar Bend.
The event will feature water games, activities, prizes and food. Each child attending will receive a bag of school supplies.
The public is welcome; there is no charge.
Blood drive set in Cedar Falls
CEDAR FALLS — First United Methodist Church, 718 Clay St., will host a community blood drive from 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 17.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
Coin Club hosts auction, meeting
WATERLOO — The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Coin Club will host its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St., in Schoitz Room III.
After the business meeting an auction will be held. Visitors are welcome and may bid on the auction lots if they wish. Register at the front table.
For more information and an auction list, go to www.w-cfcoinclub.com.
Free food pantry set in Waterloo
WATERLOO — There will be a free food pantry distribution at the Apostolic Pentecostal Church, 1645 Downing Ave., from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Aug. 20.
This distribution is open to the public.
The church’s pantry operates in affiliation with the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
DAR to meet Aug. 24 in CF
CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution will meet Aug. 24 at First Presbyterian Church, 902 Main St.
Social time is 10 a.m., and the meeting will start at 10:30 a.m. Special guest will be Marsha Hucke, DAR state regent. Lois Iseminger will give a program on the Continental Congress that she attended in Washington, D.C., in late June.
The DAR, is open to any woman 18 years of age or older who can prove lineage to an ancestor of the American Revolution. For help with research, email cedarfallsdar@gmail.com or call 939-7260. For information about future meetings, go to isdar.org.
Artist to give talk at UNI
CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa Gallery of Art will present an exhibition, “Jack Balas: Against the Grain — Men, Maps and Other Incorrections,” in Kamerick Art Building South from Aug. 19 through Oct. 5.
The artist will present a lecture, “Bro-sure: A Brief Look at the Art of Jack Balas,” at 7 p.m. Aug. 28 in KAB 111.
An opening reception will follow. Balas is a Colorado-based artist specializing in figurative paintings and drawings in oil and watercolor.
All events are free and open to the public.
