WELLSBURG — Linda Betsinger McCann will speak at the Wellsburg Library at 2 p.m. Wednesday about her newest book, “Prisoners of War in Iowa.”
The book is about POW camps in Iowa during World War II. Everyone is welcome to attend, and there is no charge.
Iowa had about 25,000 German, Italian and Japanese prisoners in Iowa from 1943 to 1946.
506 Cafe will open Tuesday
WAVERLY — The 506 Café will open from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Waverly Senior Center.
The menu includes spaghetti bake, garlic bread, garden salad, vegetable beef soup and brownies with ice cream.
Friends of the Family will join the Waverly Senior Center’s volunteers from February to April to work the lunch event and share proceeds to support both organizations.
Patrons may choose to dine in or carry out. Cost is $10.
Lunch reservations are not required but help in planning. Call 352-5678 for more information.
Embroiderers to meet Monday
WATERLOO — Prairie Rose Chapter of the Embroiderers Guild of America will have a meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at the Zion Center for Faith, 1712 W. Fourth St.
Theme for the year is “Button, Button, Who’s got the button?”
For more information, check the EGA website or call Dee, 240-6259.
CF Food Coop to host event
CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Food Co-op will host a snowshoe romp and campfire potluck from 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 8 at Big Woods Lake.
Everyone is welcome. There will be a guided snowshoe hike as the sun sets, or people can simply enjoy snacks and hot cocoa around the fire. Meet at the cabin at Big Woods Lake Park, 1501 E. Lake Street; the guided snowshoe hike will leave from there at 5 pm.
Snowshoes are not provided.
Rentals are available locally at Europa, Crawdaddy Outdoors, the Runner’s Flat and UNI Recreation Services.
Bring a chair and a potluck item to share. Email outreach@cedarfallsfood.coop with any questions.
